Monopoly at Macca’s is back with $718 million in prizes

The long-running Monopoly promotion has always been very popular. I mean, who doesn’t want to win free food, vouchers, maybe even some cash or a car?!

McDonald’s Australia has just announced its Monopoly competition for 2025, and this year, it’s all online.

Read on to get all the deets.

Will you be a winner this year? (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

What are the prizes?

This year, you have an upgraded one-in-three chance of scoring one of 49 million prizes. That’s booty worth a whopping $718 million!

With the cost of living putting more pressure than ever on Aussie families, some of the prizes could help ease the pressure. This year’s Monopoly at Macca’s prizes include:

🏡 Free rent or mortgage for a year

🤳 A year’s worth of Uber Rides and Uber Eats valued at $25,000

🚗 Three new ISUZU cars worth more than $80,000 each

🛏️ Six luxurious Tempur King mattresses valued at $25,000 each

🛍️ Ten $5000 David Jones gift cards

✈️ Eight $5000 Webjet gift cards

🍔 Three free Macca’s for a Year prizes

💰 $60,000 in Visa gift cards

“Monopoly at Macca’s is more than just a game — it’s about bringing Aussies together for iconic Macca’s moments and everyday wins,” says Mary Vrancic, Senior Marketing Director for McDonald’s Australia.

“We’re especially excited by this year’s incredible prize pool and what a big win could mean to customers experiencing the cost-of-living pinch…Imagine shaving thousands off your mortgage, the grocery shop or family holiday, or winning a rare luxury item like a new car. Not to mention some delicious food prizes along the way!”

You can win instant prizes on the MyMaccas App. (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

How to play Monopoly at Macca’s this year

In 2025, the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion is the same game that fans know and love, but with a crucial difference: it’s only playable on the MyMacca’s app. You can participate whether you are dining in, cruising the Drive Thru, or kicking back and awaiting a McDelivery.

Simply download the app and order any eligible menu item, and your tickets will automatically load into the Monopoly game in the app. Each ticket has a one-in-three chance to win. And this year, customers will also score a BONUS guaranteed prize every day they order a ticketed item! There are millions of instant win prizes available, fan favourite Big Mac, Cheeseburger, and Small Fries.

What are the eligible menu items?

There’s something for everyone on the menu: simply choose from a lineup of Macca’s icons, including Medium and Large Fries, Hash Browns, 10 or 20-piece Chicken McNuggets, Hot or Cold Medium or Large Coffees, McFlurry, the new Big Arch, and more to unlock a ticket. Or use the opportunity to try the new KITKAT desserts range, including the KITKAT Frappe and the KITKAT McFlurry.

Monopoly at Macca’s runs from Wednesday 3 September to 14 October 2025, exclusively via the MyMacca’s app.

