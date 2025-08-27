Happy Meals get a sweet lil’ makeover at Macca’s

With a Happy Meal for adults recently launched, we’re glad to see the kiddos won’t be left out with the release of possibly the cutest Happy Meal toys we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

The all-new Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal is a bite-sized celebration of everything families love about McDonald’s.

Keep scrolling to discover the tiny details.

Teeny tiny Play Place and Happy Meal, as part of the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal. (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

What is the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal?

The shiny new Happy Meal toy offering is a collection of 16 minis that let you take a lil piece of your favourite restaurant home.

Advertisement

From a mini register and itty-bitty PlayPlace to a lil Drive Thru and even a golden Happy Meal box, each pocket-sized toy is designed to spark joy and fuel imaginations. Each toy is packed with interactive features including push buttons, sticker sheets, and collector cards – all inspired by the sights, sounds, and smiles of a real McDonald’s restaurant.

“A Happy Meal has always been a moment of joy, a spark of imagination, and a shared experience for families,” says Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia.

“With Lil McDonald’s, we’re celebrating the creativity of our families who’ve turned living rooms into Drive-Thrus and backyard cubbies into McDonald’s kitchens. This Happy Meal is a tribute to that make-believe magic – helping families create new memories, big and small, that last forever.”

Your very own tiny Drive Thru! (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

Advertisement

How to collect the set

Each Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal includes a choice of 3 or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, or Grilled Chicken Snack Wrap, paired with Apple Slices or Small Fries and a Small Drink, all served in a specially designed Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal box.

Each Happy Meal comes with one mini. The line-up includes:

Drive Thru

Drink Dispenser

Happy Meal Box

Burger Grill

Register

Playplace

Fryer

Happy Meal

McDonald’s Restaurant

Toy Display

Booth

Phone

Takeaway Bag

Gold Happy Meal Box (with holographic sticker sheet)

McDonald’s Sign

Delivery Truck

Drinks dispenser and delivery truck. Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

Advertisement

When and where can I get the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal?

Mosey on in to any McDonald’s restaurant, drive-thru, or order via the MyMacca’s app to get your hands on this cute collection.

Available nationwide from 28 August, for a limited time only.

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use