Happy Meals get a sweet lil’ makeover at Macca’s

With a Happy Meal for adults recently launched, we’re glad to see the kiddos won’t be left out with the release of possibly the cutest Happy Meal toys we’ve ever seen.
The all-new Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal is a bite-sized celebration of everything families love about McDonald’s.
Keep scrolling to discover the tiny details.
What is the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal?
The shiny new Happy Meal toy offering is a collection of 16 minis that let you take a lil piece of your favourite restaurant home.
From a mini register and itty-bitty PlayPlace to a lil Drive Thru and even a golden Happy Meal box, each pocket-sized toy is designed to spark joy and fuel imaginations. Each toy is packed with interactive features including push buttons, sticker sheets, and collector cards – all inspired by the sights, sounds, and smiles of a real McDonald’s restaurant.
“A Happy Meal has always been a moment of joy, a spark of imagination, and a shared experience for families,” says Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia.
“With Lil McDonald’s, we’re celebrating the creativity of our families who’ve turned living rooms into Drive-Thrus and backyard cubbies into McDonald’s kitchens. This Happy Meal is a tribute to that make-believe magic – helping families create new memories, big and small, that last forever.”
How to collect the set
Each Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal includes a choice of 3 or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, or Grilled Chicken Snack Wrap, paired with Apple Slices or Small Fries and a Small Drink, all served in a specially designed Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal box.
Each Happy Meal comes with one mini. The line-up includes:
- Drive Thru
- Drink Dispenser
- Happy Meal Box
- Burger Grill
- Register
- Playplace
- Fryer
- Happy Meal
- McDonald’s Restaurant
- Toy Display
- Booth
- Phone
- Takeaway Bag
- Gold Happy Meal Box (with holographic sticker sheet)
- McDonald’s Sign
- Delivery Truck
When and where can I get the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal?
Mosey on in to any McDonald’s restaurant, drive-thru, or order via the MyMacca’s app to get your hands on this cute collection.
Available nationwide from 28 August, for a limited time only.