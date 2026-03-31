Get these Red Rooster favourites for the lowest prices in decades

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Red Rooster is giving you another reason to smile, because you can now get your favourite menu items for half price.

Advertisement

For one month only, you can take your pick from four discounted Icons of the Menu.

Find out more about which items have been heavily discounted below.

Fan favourites for under $5.00? Yes please! (Credit: Red Rooster)

What’s included in Red Rooster’s Icons of the Menu price drops?

Every Wednesday, from April 1 to April 22, Red Rooster is dropping the price of four beloved items to under $5.00 each.

Advertisement

That makes hump day so much better!

You can get the Rooster Roll for just $4.50, Chicken Nuggets for $4.50, two Pineapple Fritters for $2.80 and Regular Chips for just $1.80.

Considering the Pineapple Fritters are usually $2.95 each, the chips are $3.95, the Rooster Roll is $9.95, and six nuggets are $9.55, you won’t want to miss out on this limited-time offer!

Advertisement

“These are the menu items Australians grew up with — the classics people still crave decades later,” Red Rooster’s CEO Samantha Bragg said.

Red Rooster is giving everyone their favourites for less with its Icons of the Menu. (Credit: Red Rooster)

“With Icons of the Menu, we wanted to give those favourites the spotlight while offering fans incredible value. Some of these prices haven’t been seen in decades, so it’s a great excuse to jump onto Click & Collect and grab them while they last.”

There is one catch, though.

Advertisement

A different meal will be discounted each week and you can only get these offers until 4pm each Wednesday, so make sure you don’t miss the chance to grab your favourite while you can!

So make sure you keep an eye out for when your favourite’s price drops.

They are only available through Click & Collect via the Red Rooster app or online. There is no minimum spend, and you can get as many as you want.