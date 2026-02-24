Your favourite pub classic has just been re-imagined by Red Rooster

If you’re a fan of the Chicken Parmigiana, the good thing is, you don’t have to go to a pub to enjoy it – you can now enjoy a special Parmi Range from Red Rooster!

Introducing the Parmi Burger, which means you don’t need a plate or go to a crowded pub to enjoy the beloved pub classic.

And you can grab it and devour it at home.

“The Parmi is one of those meals that just feels familiar to Australians — it’s comfort food, plain and simple,” Red Rooster CEO Sam Bragg said.

“We wanted to keep everything people love about a pub classic, but make it easier to enjoy any night of the week. It’s the pub in your hand, done the Red Rooster way.”

And the good news is that you can enjoy it nationwide from February 25!

“For tradies or anyone who just wants a proper feed, it means you can skip the pub and take that same comfort home instead. Just add a bevvy!” the fast food giant said about the launch.

Your Chicken Parmi prayers have been answered by Red Rooster with this special range. (Credit: Red Rooster)

What is in the Parmi Burger from Red Rooster?

This Parmigiana reimagining combines Fried Chicken Tenders, a slice of melted cheese, Red Rooster’s new Napoletana Sauce, and its smoky cheese sauce on a delicious bun.

How can you possibly resist?

Will you be trying this Chicken Parmi Range from Red Rooster? (Credit: Red Rooster)

What else is in Red Rooster’s Parmi Range?

You can also buy the Parmi Rippa, which includes all the goodness of a Parmigiana in a classic roll, so it’s perfect for on the go.

Not only that, there’s the Parmi Loaded Chips to satisfy your snack cravings, and the Parmi Kids Cheeseburger, so nobody misses out.

