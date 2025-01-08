Content warning: Some readers may find the following story distressing.

The destructive wildfires currently sweeping across Los Angeles have caused mass evacuations, destruction and chaos. There are currently four fires raging across LA, forcing 30,000 residents across multiple communities to evacuate.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, two people have lost their lives and more than 1,000 structures have been damaged.

The California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

Celebrities caught up in LA fires

As LA is home to many famous residents, celebrities are among those who have been impacted by the fast-moving wildfires.

Australian chef Curtis Stone who currently resides in Los Angeles seems to have been caught up in the evacuation orders, with his wife Lindsay Price confirming on her Instagram story that they evacuated yesterday.

“Thanks for all the love and care. We evacuated yesterday and are safe. Praying for our beloved neighbourhood of the Palisades and all of LA. Share your grace with all of each other. 💔’

She also shared a list of evacuation shelters for people and animals.

A resident surveys the damage to her home during the LA fires (Credit: Getty)

According to Page Six, Ben Affleck was also forced to evacuate his new $20.5 million mansion located in the Pacific Palisades which he purchased in July 2024.

According to the publication, he was pictured travelling to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house in nearby Brentwood following the evacuation.

Jennifer Love-Hewitt also shared a message to followers, saying she “had no words” as she drove past fires.

“Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us. Thank you to every friend who reached out and new person I have hugged in tears in the last 24 hours. 💔🙏🏻

Jennifer Love-Hewitt said she only had prayers and was holding hope (Credit: Instagram)

Sadly, some celebrities have already lost their homes, including Heidi and Spencer Pratt who confirmed the news on Instagram.

“The one positive sign i saw as our house burned down was ours sons bed burned in the shape of a heart,” Spencer wrote to followers alongside a picture.

“A sign of how much love was in this house so thankful for all the years and memories there with our family.”

Spencer Pratt shared a photo of his son’s burnt bed to followers (Credit: Instagram)

Some celebrities have even been spotted helping out with firefighting efforts.

Steve Guttenberg was interviewed by local news station KTLA and urged residents who were evacuating to leave keys in their cars so as not to block the roads.

“This is not a parking lot,” he said. “We really need people to move their cars.”

Steve is well-known for his role in the Police Academy movie.

Others not out of the woods

The fast-moving fires mean that while certain celebrities are not currently in an evacuation zone, they may still be impacted.

A spokesperson confirmed to the Telegraph that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s mansion in Montecito is in a high fire risk zone.

Warnings have already been issued that power shutdowns may occur in the Montecito area as the fire situation worsened.

