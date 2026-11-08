“Dad can’t stop crying”: Clint Stanaway and Eliza Paschke announce exciting baby news

Clint Stanaway and The Block star Eliza Paschke have shared an update fans have been waiting for – they have welcomed their baby into the world!

Advertisement

The reality star initially announced her pregnancy on June 4, and now revealed she has welcomed her first child into the world.

“💕 Stevie Rose Stanaway 💕,” she revealed in a joint Instagram post with Clint on November 8.

“Our little girl has made her grand entrance. Mum is obsessed. Dad can’t stop crying.”

Congratulations to Clint Stanaway and Eliza Paschke, who have welcomed their baby girl into the world. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

The co-parents, who describe themselves as “close friends”, have been inundated with well wishes.

“Congratulations!!! 🥹” The Block 2026 star Chantel Green wrote.

“Love you already Stevie!! ❤️ Can’t wait to meet you little princess 💕💕,” MAFS star Carly Bowyer added.

“Oh this is the best 😍 big congratulations and enjoy every minute ❤️,” Travel Guides’ Fren family added.

Advertisement

Eliza’s twin sister, Liberty, also shared her excitement about being an aunty.

“A new little love of my life has arrived 🥹 My niece Stevie Rose Stanaway 🩷,” she wrote on Instagram, which was accompanied by photos holding her newborn niece.

(Credit: Instagram)

Both Eliza and Clint are believed to be single, and have previously spoken about their parenting arrangement.

Advertisement

“I’m going to be having a baby with a really good friend of mine, her name is Eliza, and we’re going to be using a co-parenting model to have this child,” the Nova host shared when he initially revealed he was going to be a father in June.

“We’re going to have a different looking family, but a family that is not going to have any shortage of love.”

The former Today Show host admitted that he nearly “passed out” at the first ultrasound appointment, adding, “It took my breath away.”

“I can’t wait for you to meet my little boy or girl,” Clint told his co-hosts, Jason Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, as he fought back tears.

Advertisement