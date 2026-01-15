Inside Princess Catherine’s surprisingly low-key birthday celebrations

Surprising details about how Princess Catherine celebrated her 44th birthday have been revealed.

Advertisement

On January 13, The Funghi Club revealed that they had the privilege of serving the royal on her actual birthday, on January 9.

It turns out she marked the milestone with her mother, Carole, and sister Pippa.

Princess Catherine shared her birthday celebrations with her mother and sister. (Credit: Getty)

“Every now and then something happens that sends a little fizz of excitement through the whole place, and this week delivered a corker,” the French bistro wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

“Last Friday, in our teeny Hungerford Bistro, we had the enormous pleasure of welcoming a rather extraordinary guest.

“We can already hear the chorus from Newbury: ‘Go on then… who was it?’ Well – none other than the Princess of Wales herself, Berkshire’s very own Kate Middleton, celebrating her 44th birthday, joined by her mother Carole and sister Pippa. Right here in Hungerford.

Le Funghi Club specialises revealed in French dishes. (Credit: Instagram)

“No photos to share (you’ll understand why), but the entire team on duty reported the same thing: she was utterly charming, gracious and every bit as radiant in person as you’d imagine.

Advertisement

“The jungle drums of Hungerford didn’t stop beating until well into Saturday. A little moment of magic for our small bistro — and one we won’t forget in a hurry. Happy Birthday.”

For her birthday this year, Catherine shared a video about nature in which she made some poignant comments and looked ahead to 2026.

“Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration,” she said in the voiceover.

Advertisement

“Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves.”

Throughout her Mother Nature video series, she has reflected on the impact of nature on her healing journey following her cancer diagnosis. She shared that she was in remission in a statement on January 15, 2025.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement