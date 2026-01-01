Attempted break in to William and Kate’s home “gives serious cause for concern”

A man with a “heavy rucksack” was caught twice climbing into the grounds of Prince William and Prince Catherine’s former home just before Christmas.

The Sun reported that Derek Egan, 39, climbed over the fence of their Kensington Palace residence before he was stopped in the gardens.

Egan was caught by members of the Met Police Royal and Specialist Protection Command.

William and Kate were understood to be preparing for Christmas when the intruder made his attempts. (Credit: Getty)

He was then charged with two counts of trespassing on December 21 and December 23, and is currently in custody.

It is understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales were not there during the security breaches and reportedly stayed at their private home in Sandringham estate, known as Amner Hall.

“The fact he repeated the offending after being given bail, given the nature of it, gives serious cause for concern,” the former head of the Met Police’s Royal and Specialist Protection branch, Dai Davies, told the publication.

“The police must work out what level of danger the Royal Family were in, and based on the charges, why on Earth he was given bail?”

There was also an attempted break in at their Windsor Castle home in June. (Credit: Getty)

He added that any attempt to break into Kensignton Palace “needs careful investigation”.

“You never know what someone may do when they attempt to break in,” he continued.

“There are still a number of royals living at Kensington Palace, so any intrusion is, of course, concerning.

“I’m glad this man has been caught. This shows the police can never be off guard when protecting our Royal Family.”

It followed an attempted break-in at their Windsor Castle home in June.

Months before this, the couple moved with their three children to Forest Lodge in Windsor.