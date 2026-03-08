EXCLUSIVE: Why Jackie O REALLY quit her $200m show with Kyle Sandilands

NEED TO KNOW Jackie-O has left her KIIS FM show , The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

The $200 million golden era of Australian radio has come to a screeching, tear-soaked halt.

Following the news that KIIS FM’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show has been axed, insiders have revealed that Jackie ‘O’ Henderson isn’t just walking away from her $100 million contract – she’s walking into a pre-prepared empire!

Jackie, 51, gave notice to Australian Radio Network (ARN) last week, stating she “cannot continue to work with Mr Kyle Sandilands”.

Staff apparently only learnt of the show’s axing minutes before it was made public.

Jackie also quit her Besties business venture and its podcast in February. (Credit: Media Mode).

Jackie had been off the air since a brutal confrontation on February 20. Kyle, 54, labelled Jackie “unworkable” and “mental” due to her interest in astrology.

While Kyle dismissed his comments as “fact”, sources close to Jackie say the insults cut deeper than listeners realised.

An optimistic Kyle insisted Jackie would be back, sharing on air he’d written her a “love letter”.

However, the damage was already done, and Jackie decided she just couldn’t return. Her resignation brought a premature end to the 10-year, $200 million contract she and Kyle signed in 2023, which would have seen them presenting their breakfast show until 2034.

Kyle thought Jackie would come back… but she pulled the plug and ended their 22-year partnership (Credit: Newspix).

“Jackie wasn’t just hurt; she was mortally offended because she’s been pivoting her entire brand toward wellness and spirituality,” a source claims.

“She knew Kyle’s toxicity was no longer just a personality clash; it was actively standing in the way of her future-proofing herself.”

Insiders claim Jackie had reached a point where she felt Kyle was just one “unforgivable” comment away from dragging her career down with his.

With a massive slate of solo projects in the wings, she decided the risk was no longer worth the reward.

The mother of one was seen leaving a Sydney wellness studio on March 3 following a sound healing session. Jackie told reporters, “I’m good” and that she was “feeling healed”.

The pair, seen here in 2001, started The Kyle & Jackie O Show in 2004. (Credit: Getty).

So, what does a $100 million pivot look like?

ARN has reportedly offered Jackie the possibility of an alternative show on the network.

Our insider says Jackie could also be in talks to front her own television vehicle.

That’s not all. Jackie is reportedly seeking investors for her own fashion line – and she isn’t doing it alone!

It’s believed she has been working closely with fashion mogul turned socialite Pip Edwards on her own brand.

“Pip has been encouraging Jackie to step into this next phase of her life,” says an insider.

“She wants to launch a brand that empowers women to transform their lives the way she has.”

Jackie has a passion for fashion. (Credit: Instagram).

Jackie is also said to be finalising her second book.

Shifting away from her previous memoirs, this project is set to be a guide to post-divorce life, navigating the complexities of female friendships and deepening her commitment to wellness.

The financial implications for ARN are historic, and the network faces an immediate void in its breakfast schedule, but it’s clear Jackie is laughing all the way to the bank.

At press time, Kyle was still off the air.

ARN considers his behaviour on the February 20 show an act of serious misconduct and has given him 14 days to remedy the breach or face termination.

