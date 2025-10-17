MAMMA MIA! Here we go again – on a coastal summer escape to the ACTUAL film locations

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Attention, dancing queens! Are you having the time of your life?

With the help of our epic guide to the cinematic islands of Greece and Croatia, you can start planning the European summer holiday of your dreams.

While the sun-soaked Greek island of Kalokairi – where the Mamma Mia! films were set – is fictional, its views are very real.

We can’t guarantee you an impromptu song and dance (or Pierce Brosnan), but we can point you in the right direction with these stunning filming locations…

Head to the islands for your chance at your own ABBA romance. (Image: supplied)

The old port of Skiathos

This unassuming spot might seem oddly familiar. Here, the three potential fathers of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) meet for the first time as they arrive in town for the impending wedding. And, to see the one that got away, Donna (Meryl Streep).

While not the most noticeable location filmed in Mamma Mia!, true fans will soon realise that this stunning port town is where it all began. The opening scene where Sophie posts wedding invitations to Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) and Harry (Colin Firth) was shot here.

Jastozera restaurant

Keep your eye out for this little taverna seen in the second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Harry and Bill have dinner here, and meet a fisherman named Alexio (Gerard Monaco) who helps them get to Kalokairi.

In reality, the cosy space is a famous seafood joint called Jastozera. If you’re lucky, you might even snag the same table for dinner.

Satisfy more than just your cravings at the tavern. (Image: Supplied)

Pansion Dionis pizzeria

The paved terrace of this pizza restaurant was used in the sequel for multiple flashback scenes.

It was reimagined as the streets of Kalokairi’s market stalls and taverns. A young Donna and Sam are seen walking through the town here.

Vis Ferry Harbour

This port acted similarly to the one used in the first film, where various characters (both present-day and in flashbacks) are seen making their way to the remote island.

Harry and Bill reunite here as they miss boarding the last ferry of the day in the sequel.

Kastani Beach

The postcard-perfect beach was used often in the initial film. Its clear waters and sparkling sand making it the perfect place for busting out ABBA love songs.

It’s where Sophie and fiancé Sky (Dominic Cooper) flirt and dance around each other while singing ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’.

And, where Donna’s old friend Tanya (Christine Baranski) playfully toys with the young groomsmen in a performance of ‘Does Your Mother Know?’.

Belt out ABBA’s greatest hits by the sun-soaked waters at Kastani beach. (Image: Supplied)

Agios Ioannis chapel

Sitting atop the summit of a 100-metre rock found in the north of Skopelos, this picturesque church is only reachable by climbing about 200 steps – its own stairway to heaven!

The cliff-side spot is where they filmed the outside wedding scenes in the first Mamma Mia! film, including Meryl’s iconic ‘The Winner Takes It All’ rendition. It’s later revisited as a place of Christening in the final moments of the sequel.

Was everything filmed in a real location?

No, not all scenes were filmed on the islands. Some sets were created solely for the movies – no matter how bad we want to visit the following places in real life…

Villa Donna & Hotel Bella Donna

Sadly, Villa Donna, the hotel owned by Donna, is not a real place – and neither is the reopened Hotel Bella Donna in the sequel. All scenes set in the mountain-top stay were filmed at studios (Pinewood and Shepperton) in the UK.

The interior shots were filmed in constructed sets in the UK. (Image: Supplied)

Chapel of Agios Ioannis

While this gorgeous chapel is in fact very real (and actively welcomes tourists), it was only used in exterior shots (like the staircase scenes) and as the backdrop for characters belting out ABBA songs in front of ex-lovers.

The shots inside the chapel were filmed in a replica at Pinewood Studios (modelled off a church in Skopelos) as the real deal would have been too small to fit the cast – it has a capacity of about 10 people.

