Mr Darcy might be closer than you think – at one of these Pride & Prejudice film locations

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Ever fancied yourself your own Mr. Darcy? Or perhaps, it was his stunning Pemberley estate that captured your heart the first time you watched Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice (2005). We understand – as Elizabeth Bennett’s sister Mary says best, “what are men compared to rocks and mountains?”

Advertisement

While it’s not the first adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic 1813 novel, it’s definitely the grandest. With such a wonderful story to tell, it seems only fitting that the backdrop is just as beautiful! Twenty years on, and the film’s sweeping views of gardens and mansions still take our breath away. To celebrate the anniversary, we’ve rounded up our favourite film locations to recreate your own Austen adventure!

Burghley House in Lincolnshire

Visit the grounds for a picnic. (Credit: Canva)

A lady as fearsome as Lady Catherine de Bourg would of course reside in a palace such as Burghley House. Or as it’s known in the movie, Rosings. Built between 1555 and 1587 to honour Queen Elizabeth I, the iconic Burghley is one of the largest surviving ‘prodigy’ houses of the 16th century. A tour within the walls of this marvellous property is an absolute must for any Austen fan, but don’t neglect the gardens!

Basildon Park in Berkshire

Dance the day away at Basildon House. (Credit: Canva)

Advertisement

This 18th century Palladian mansion is where the Bingleys and Mr. Darcy begin their journey. Known as Netherfield Park in the film, the trio host a private ball here which results in a stirring moment between our soon-to-be lovers on the dance floor. Now managed by the National Trust, the English estate once housed military during WWI. It also acted as a training site for parts of WWI (later becoming a prisoner of war camp).

Stourhead in Wiltshire

We love this garden most ardently! (Credit: Canva)

Perched on a hilltop in the Stourhead gardens lies the Temple of Apollo, a place perfect for picturesque picnics and imperfect proposals! Yes, this circular temple, built in honour of the sun god Apollo, is where Mr. Darcy professes his love for Elizabeth in the rain, “against his better judgement”. While it wasn’t the happiest moment, the stone columns overlooking the serene lake and greenery made for cinematic gold.

Haddon Hall in Derbyshire

The interiors are a wondrous site. (Credit: Canva)

Advertisement

The historic hall, a preserved time capsule of Tudor elegance, has been an inspiration for many directors. The iconic site was used in classics such as The Princess Bride, Mary Queen of Scots, the three film adaptations of Jane Eyre, and Pride and Prejudice. In fact, the dining hall was used as the inn where Elizabeth and her aunt and uncle stayed during their travels. It’s here that poor Elizabeth hears news of her sister’s scandal with the conniving Mr. Whickham.

Chatsworth House in Derbyshire

Where better to find Mr Darcy than at his estate? (Credit: Canva)

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten the breathtaking Pemberley estate owned by one Mr. Darcy – we’ve simply saved the best for last! The exterior, grand staircase, painted ceiling, and the sculpture court are all part of the historic Chatsworth House. We recommend taking a guided tour of the estate. Delight your eyes with the peaceful gardens and splendour in its beauty.

Regency reigns

Premiered in 1995, the BBC television series Pride and Prejudice celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Not to mention, the news confirming another TV adaptation of our favourite love story is on the horizon. Definitely a year for Jane Austen fans!

Advertisement

Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin (right) are set to play the classic romantic duo in a new tv adaptation written by Dolly Alderton (in bubble). (Credit: Canva, Getty)