Who is The White Lotus’ Caleb Jonte Edwards? Meet the Aussie actor joining season four

The White Lotus has become a global sensation, and will soon be returning for its fourth season.

This time around, a new mystery will unfold in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera, and an unknown Aussie actor is getting his big break on the series.

While most A-list actors are desperate for the chance to star on The White Lotus, it is Caleb Jonte Edwards who has secured the gig.

You might not recognise his name just yet, but he will soon be known to millions around the world!

The drama franchise gets an almost completely new cast every series, so Caleb will just be one of the new faces joining the action.

He has been cast alongside some big names, including Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka and Steve Coogan.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the emerging Aussie talent.

Caleb Jonte Edwards has been cast on The White Lotus. (Credit: Instagram)

Who will Caleb Jonte Edwards play on The White Lotus?

Details about the plot of The White Lotus season four have been kept tightly under wraps so far.

Filming is expected to take place in April, and details about the characters have not yet been revealed.

It is not yet known who Caleb will portray on the HBO Max series, so stay tuned to find out more!

Who is Caleb Jonte Edwards?

The White Lotus is Caleb’s first major acting gig, having previously appeared in a single episode of Black Snow last year on Stan.

According to IMDB, Caleb also appeared in a short film called The Man and the Woman in 2025.

He set up his Instagram page on January 14, just days before his involvement in The White Lotus was confirmed.

Caleb is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment in the United States and EATON Actor Management for his work in Australia.

He follows in the footsteps of stars including Patrick Schwarzenegger who have starred on the show. (Credit: Getty)

While he might be at the start of his career, he will no doubt rise to global acclaim on the franchise, much like his predecessors.

One Day‘s Leo Woodall, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, You’s Lukas Gage and Fred Hechinger all rose to worldwide fame after starring on the show.

