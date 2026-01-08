Who is playing Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled? Meet the Aussie actress who has been cast

After months of speculation, the leading stars of Disney’s live-action adaptation of Tangled have been confirmed, and an Australian actress is playing Rapunzel!

Teagan Croft is playing Rapunzel! (Credit: Instagram)

Who is playing Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled?

On January 8, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Teagan Croft is playing Rapunzel, who was famously played by Mandy Moore in the animated film.

Born in Sydney, she’s also in the process of her English Literature degree, and told RUSSH Magazine she’s also doing a minor in music theory.

“And music is as close as I’ll get to religion,” she told the publication for its April 2025 cover. “There’s this universal feeling that music has, like a universal emotive code that we all can inherently crack.”

She’s also the niece of Home and Away and Packed to the Rafters alum Penny and Jessica McNamee.

Before she was cast, Sabrina Carpenter was in talks to play the lead role. Florence Pugh and Sadie Sink’s names were also reportedly thrown into the mix.

Teagan Croft is best known for playing Raven in Netflix’s DC Titans. (Credit: DC Titans)

What movies and TV shows has Teagan Croft been in?

She is best known for playing Raven in the DC series, Titans, which started in 2018 and ended in 2023.

She also starred in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow series, and in films including Bella and Bernie, Woman of a Certain Age, and Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child.

In 2023, she also played the Aussie sailor Jessica Watson in Spirited. Famously, Watson became the youngest person to sail unassisted across the globe, at the age of 16.

In the same interview with RUSSH, she spoke about the responsibility she felt to play existing characters and people.

“I really enjoy it when there’s a lot of lore to play with for a character,” she explained. “What’s fun about existing IP is that there’s a weight off your shoulders. I find it more fun to dig into, rather than to build from the ground up.”

At the time, she shared that she finished filming two independent projects.

Milo Manheim will played beloved outlaw Flynn Rider. (Credit: Instagram)

Who plays Flynn Rider in the live-action Tangled?

She will be joined by Milo Manheim, 24, who is already Disney star, because of his work as playing Zed for the Zombies movie franchise.

He’s also starred in Disney’s comedy film Prom Pact, its series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., along with other specials and projects.

He’s also lent his talents to the horror movies Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving 2, the musical adventure Journey to Bethlehem, and the drama School Spirits.

In 2020, he also competed with Robert Irwin’s Dancing with the Stars USA partner Witney Carson on the hit reality show.

The live-action has officially been given the green light! (Credit: Disney )

When is the live-action Tangled coming out?

No date has been set, but we will let you know when we find out!

Disney is promising that the musical heart of the animation will be maintained in the live-action, so we are very excited!

