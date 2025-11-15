Can’t wait for Toy Story 5? Here’s how you can watch the first four movies

It’s been 30 years since the first Toy Story film was released, and Pixar has revealed that Toy Story 5 is on its way!

That means your favourite toys will be united once again and face different challenges together.

The good thing is, we now have a teaser trailer, so we have a better idea of what to expect.

Find out everything you need to know below.

Our favourite gang is returning for Toy Story 5. (Credit: Pixar)

Will Woody come back in Toy Story 5?

Yes, he is!

Even though Woody left all the toys in Toy Story 4 to live with Bo Peep, he was spotted in the teaser trailer.

It’s great to see him back with the gang!

Who is in Toy Story 5?

Fans will also see their favourites back in action. Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, Slinky, Rex, Mr and Mrs Potato Head, Hamm, Combat Carl, Forky, Karen Beverly, and the beloved aliens are also uniting.

We also have two new additions.

In the teaser trailer, the toys are thrown when a package arrives for their owner, Bonnie, which turns out to be Lilypad. The frog-themed tablet grabs her attention, which makes them worry that they won’t be played with anymore.

She will be voiced by Greta Lee.

American television host and comedian Conan O’Brien is also joining the cast as “Smarty Pants”.

While the plot is under wraps, it looks like the toys will be confronted with children’s modern fascinations with electronics.

We will have to wait a bit longer for Toy Story 5, but we’re telling you where to watch the others. (Credit: Pixar)

Will Toy Story 5 come out in 2025?

It won’t be out in 2025, but it will be released in theatres on June 19, 2026.

Where to watch all of the Toy Story movies

The good thing is that you can watch the first four movies on Disney +.