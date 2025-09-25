You can now watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for FREE in Australia

Prepare for secrets, scandals, and a whole heap of drama as The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hits free-to-air TV in Australia.

The show, which follows a group of modern Mormon women as they navigate life in a close-knit religious community, is set to premiere on 7Bravo and 7plus.

The launch is the first time the series has been available in Australia without a streaming subscription, and, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might already have the controversial series on your radar.

But if you’ve not yet delved in deep, here’s a recap on the jaw-dropping drama that sparked the cult series.

What was the Mormon TikTok scandal?

It all started back in 2022 when Mormon wife and #MomTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul left her millions of TikTok followers stunned when she announced she was getting a divorce from her husband, Tate.

The reason? The pair of them had been consensually “soft-swinging” with their fellow Mormon mates in Utah, and Taylor had fallen for another husband, blowing up friendships (and her marriage) as a result.

Even more shocking was that Taylor claimed swinging wasn’t unusual for those in her Mormon friend group.

“Everyone has hooked up with like everyone,” Taylor said in a TikTok video that went viral.

From the fallout came reality TV stardom for Taylor, who appeared as a key character in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Since then, she’s also nabbed herself the role as “The Bachelorette” in the US version of the show – a choice that’s sparked heated conversation.

“Taylor Frankie Paul being cast as the new ‘Bachelorette’ will spark lots of introspection and conversations among viewers about the possibilities of non-monogamy,” trauma and relationship therapist Jordan Pickell told USA Today.

“Taylor’s openness about her history of ‘soft-swinging’ may lead people to question their own assumptions about what monogamy or non-monogamy could look like in their own relationships.”

Who is in the cast of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Following their fame on TikTok, these #MomTok influencers grew to global stardom after being cast in the scandalous reality TV series.

In The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor Frankie Paul is joined by other members of the social media group, including Mikayla Matthews, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor, and Jenn Affleck.

How to watch Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in Australia?

If you want to find out what The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is about, seasons one and two can be watched for free in Australia from October 2 on 7Bravo and 7Plus.

The Mormon mom influencers of #MomTok will also be returning for season three of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on November 13, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.

