Baywatch is coming back! Here’s everything you need to know about the reboot

Baywatch was once a staple on TV screens, and its now coming back with a brand new reboot!

The hit lifeguard series – which starred the likes of Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, Carmen Electra and Yasmine Bleeth – is being revived by Fox.

The reboot will be made up of 12 new episodes and is expected to premiere during the 2026-27 season.

Though the OG cast will not be returning, an entirely new group of Baywatch lifeguards will be recruited to wear the iconic red swimwear.

Baywatch is being revived by Fox more than 35 years after it first arrived on screen. (Credit: Getty)

However, the show’s original creators, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz, will serve as executive producers alongside Dante Di Loreto.

The reboot plans to celebrate the franchise’s legacy (hopefully by including the famous Baywatch run) while “re-energising” the story for modern audiences.

According to a press release, fans can expect “adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics”.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status,” Michael Thorn, the president of the Fox Television Network, said in a statement.

“Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback.”

The hit lifeguard series starred the likes of Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, Carmen Electra, and Yasmine Bleeth. (Credit: Getty)

Christian Vesper, Fremantle’s CEO of global drama, added: “Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards.”

It is not the first time that Baywatch has inspired a new release, as Paramount produced the 2017 Baywatch movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario.

However, it was not a reboot but a remake of the 1989 original series, which starred new actors as the world-famous original lifeguard group.

David Hasselhoff made a cameo in the movie as a character called “The Mentor” and also offered advice to Dwayne, who stepped into his original role as Mitch Buchanon.

“When I was on the set, they were incredibly nice, and incredibly respectful, and welcoming, and wanted to know why Baywatch was so successful,” he told People in 2017.

“They were kind of in awe of me, and I was in awe of them, because they’re all working in a big way. I’ve had my shot, and I’m kind of circling around doing this and doing that.”

The announcement of Fox’s new reboot comes more than 25 years after Baywatch came to an end after a successful 11 seasons.

Baywatch first arrived on screens as an NBC movie in 1989 before it was turned into a smash hit TV series.

The show starred David as the head of a team of lifeguards in Southern California as they saved lives while juggling their own (highly entertaining) personal dramas.

Baywatch most recently inspired a 2017 movie, starring Dwayne Johnson as David Hasselhoff’s original character alongside Zac Efron. (Credit: Getty)

It helped launch the careers of numerous Hollywood stars, including Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth, Nicole Eggert, David Charvet, and Carmen Electra.

The original series spawned a spin-off, Baywatch Nights, which followed David’s character Mitch and his friend Garner Ellerbee, played by Gregory Alan Williams, in a private detective agency.

The drama series ran for two seasons but was cancelled due to slipping ratings and a failed attempt to revamp the show by turning it into a sci-fi series.

Where can you watch the original Baywatch series and 2017 movie?

Baywatch is available to stream on Stan in Australia.

The first nine series are available to viewers on the platform, while episodes are also available via Freeview Australia.

Stream the 2017 Baywatch on Foxtel Now, from $35/mth, with a 10-day free trial.

Subscribers can also download or rent the film on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.