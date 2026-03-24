FIRST LOOK: Catherine Laga’aia brings Moana to life in highly anticipated trailer

After months of anticipation, Disney has finally released the trailer for the live-action remake of Moana!

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The film is a reimagination of the 2016 classic of the same name, and we finally get to see one Aussie star in action.

Find out who’s starring in it and when it comes out below.

Catherine Laga’aia is playing Moana! (Credit: Disney)

Who is playing the live-action Moana?

Australia’s own Catherine Laga’aia was announced as the titular star of the movie in 2024.

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The 19-year-old from Sydney, who is the daughter of Play School star Jay Laga’aia, said she was “beyond grateful and excited for this project”.

“I’m truly honoured to be a part of this journey,” she said at the time on Instagram.

For the actress, it was about celebrating the film’s story of self-discovery and staying true to Polynesian culture.

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“Our live-action Moana is making sure that every single aspect remains true to what Moana is really about,” she explained in a behind-the-scenes video with Disney.

Moana isn’t Catherine’s screen debut: she has already starred in The Lost Flowers of Alice Heart, which was released in 2023.

She is also starring in the Australian Gen-Z thriller Crashout, which is scheduled to begin production this month.

Dwayne Johnson is returning to reprise his role as Maui in Disney’s live-action remake of Moana. (Credit: Getty)

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Who is starring in the live-action remake of Moana?

The Moana movies wouldn’t be what they are without Dwayne Johnson, who is also bringing the demigod Maui to life in the live-action film.

While he is bringing his usual charm to the highly anticipated remake, he told Entertainment Weekly that it was more challenging than the original animation.

“The thing that became a challenge, that I had to work through very quickly, that I didn’t anticipate was the prosthetics and the hair and then the body. That is an additional 40 pounds on you,” he explained about the bodysuit he wore for the role, with the character’s recognisable tattoos.

“There’s a freedom when you perform, whether it’s as an actor or singing. So that was an adjustment on how to actually work my emotions through the 40 pounds of prosthetics and hair, and body that I had on me.”

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John Tui is also playing Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams is Moana’s mother, Sina; and Rena Owen is Moana’s Gramma Tala.

Dana Ledoux Miller and Jared Bush, who wrote the script for the 2016 film, wrote the live-action screenplay.

Dwayne has also produced the film with Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and hitmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film and its animated sequel, is the executive producer with director Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon and Charles Newirth

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The adaptation will also feature music by Miranda and Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, who’s returning to score the film.

When does the live-action Moana come out?

The live-action remake of Moana will be released internationally in theatres on July 10 and out in Australia and New Zealand on July 9.

If you can’t wait, you can catch up by watching Moana and Moana 2 on Disney +.

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