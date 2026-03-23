EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban’s modest new job after costly Nicole Kidman divorce

NEED TO KNOW Keith Urban recently performed on a country music cruise .

recently performed on a . The suprise move came after his shock split from Nicole Kidman .

came after his from . With his daughters spending more time with Nicole, Keith is trying to “stay busy” sources say.

spending more time with Nicole, Keith is trying to sources say. Keith’s recent divorce proved costly.

proved costly. The star is hoping to end 2026 on a high.

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Fast-forward five months and no-one could predict he’d be playing cruise ship gigs to just 1100 distracted passengers.

But the Keith Urban cruise gig hit the high seas in early March.

Earlier this month, the country star performed on the Top Shelf Country Cruise, a Bahamas-bound trip that sees artists play for passengers in exchange for passage and pay.

“It’s the kind of gig that Keith would have turned his nose up at during his marriage to Nicole Kidman,” a source tells New Idea.

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Keith’s latest gig has raised eyebrows! (Credit: Social Media)

The move has left friends scratching their heads over why Keith, 58, who’s worth an estimated $160 million, would need to accept the comparatively modest cruise croon pay cheque.

The move has even left some friends speculating that perhaps his bank account took a significant hit to pay for top-tier lawyers during his divorce from Nicole, who’s worth an estimated $350 million.

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While the former couple agreed to no spousal or child support payments as part of their settlement, “when there’s that much money involved in a split, the lawyers don’t come cheap, regardless of the outcome,” our source says.

“Cruise ships are not exactly the dream gig, but they pay the bills – and it gives Keith something to focus on,” our source adds.

“He’s trying to stay busy now that his divorce is finalised.”

Keith performed on the Top Shelf Country Cruise earlier this month. (Credit: Social Media)

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What was Keith Urban paid for his cruise gig?

With his daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, spending most of their time with Nicole, as outlined in their agreed parenting plan, and Keith’s CBS series The Road not yet confirmed for a second season, the star currently has time on his hands.

“He’s quietly taking on any available work right now to keep busy, and it doesn’t hurt that these gigs help to keep his cash flow steady too,” adds the source.

For a star of Keith’s stature, he could command a high six-figure – or even seven-figure – sum for signing a contract to perform on the cruise.

Keith sang for his supper…on the cruise! (Credit: Social Media)

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“He’s putting a bright spin on everything right now, but singing on a cruise ship is a big change from performing at his own sell-out tour last year,” our source says.

“However, Keith is determined to keep working while he figures out, with his new management team, some exciting plans for the latter part of this year.”

Our source adds, “He has every intention of ending 2026 the exact opposite of how it started – on a total high.”