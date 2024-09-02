The royal family traditionally decamp to the idyllic Scottish Highlands during August for their summer holiday.

But this year, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales used the trip to hold an unofficial family summit to discuss the future of the monarchy, following a year of unprecedented obstacles.

“The King and Prince William especially spent some time while at Balmoral Castle workshopping ways in which they can both be supported as they carry out a busy slate of royal duties,” a palace insider tells New Idea. “But while Charles is still undergoing treatment following his cancer diagnosis – and the fact that he is 75 – he’s very aware that much of the pressure will fall on William’s shoulders.”

With the Princess of Wales, 42, still out of action following her own cancer diagnosis, Prince William, also 42, is being encouraged to turn to one of his most trusted allies – cousin Zara Tindall.

The Waleses and Tindalls are very close. (Credit: Getty)

“William and Zara have always been close,” our source explains. “The bond has strengthened since they married their respective spouses, Catherine and Mike, and also had their children at around the same time.

“William trusts Zara so it makes sense for him to ask her to step up in a more official capacity.”

Zara’s mother, the Princess Royal, eschewed titles for Zara and her brother, Peter Phillips – but they do have a royal profile, by association.

The King has encouraged William to reach out to his cousin. (Credit: Getty)

Although Zara, 43, would probably prefer to maintain her current low profile, particularly for the sake of her three young children – Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three – she is also incredibly loyal to William.

Our insider adds: “If he asks Zara for help, she will be there for him, without question.”

Zara Tindall and Prince William have been friends since they were children. (Credit: Getty)

While William is notorious for possessing a stubborn streak, discussions with Charles at the summit are thought to have persuaded him to be more open to leaning on Zara.

With his estrangement from his brother, the Duke of Sussex, and a reluctance, to bring Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie back onto the royal roster due to their disgraced father, the Duke of York, William is realising Zara is his best option.

“He’ll swallow his pride and ask for her help,” our source says. “He knows it makes sense.”

