  •  
Home ROYALS

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice share the sweetest sisterly bond

These two are each other's best friends!
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
princess beatrice princess eugenie (1)Getty

Princess Eugenie recently shared a sweet insight into the relationship she shares with her sister Princess Beatrice.

Eugenie is a mother of two and Beatrice has one son with another baby on the way and as it turns out, the two love to swap parenting advice with one another.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! just days after Beatrice announced she was pregnant with her second child, Princess Eugenie told the publication she is very excited to become an Aunty again, revealing that she and her sister share parenting tips “all the time.”

“I ring her a lot about meltdowns and what we do and this and that,” Eugenie said.

“When I was Instagramming that photo, I rang her, and I was like, ‘What do you want me to say?’ Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, ‘Can’t wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood’.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York Attend A Coronation Big Lunch
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have a very close relationship/ (Credit: Getty)

Eugenie and Beatrice and been inseparable since they were young and even to this day, are typically photographed side-by-side at royal events.

Since becoming parents, it’s clear that the two have grown closer than ever and have managed to support each other through it all.

In that same interview with HELLO!, Eugenie revealed that she talks to Beatrice “about everything.”

Their children are very close in age which typically means as mothers, the two would experience similar things; Eugenie considers herself very lucky that she has Beatrice to turn to.

princess eugenie princess beatrice kids
Eugenie and Beatrice’s kids are very close in age. (Credit: Instagram)

Beau is the eldest of the two sisters, born August 8, 1988, and Eugenie born March 23, 1990, however, they are very close in age, proving to share a close friendship as well.

Back in October 2023, Eugenie spoke on the White Wine Question Time podcast where she opened up about the relatable bond she and Beatrice share.

“She’s annoying when she wants to be and I’m really annoying to her back, but we love each other, best of friends,” she said.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories