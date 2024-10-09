Princess Eugenie recently shared a sweet insight into the relationship she shares with her sister Princess Beatrice.



Eugenie is a mother of two and Beatrice has one son with another baby on the way and as it turns out, the two love to swap parenting advice with one another.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! just days after Beatrice announced she was pregnant with her second child, Princess Eugenie told the publication she is very excited to become an Aunty again, revealing that she and her sister share parenting tips “all the time.”



“I ring her a lot about meltdowns and what we do and this and that,” Eugenie said.



“When I was Instagramming that photo, I rang her, and I was like, ‘What do you want me to say?’ Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, ‘Can’t wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood’.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have a very close relationship/ (Credit: Getty)

Eugenie and Beatrice and been inseparable since they were young and even to this day, are typically photographed side-by-side at royal events.



Since becoming parents, it’s clear that the two have grown closer than ever and have managed to support each other through it all.



In that same interview with HELLO!, Eugenie revealed that she talks to Beatrice “about everything.”



Their children are very close in age which typically means as mothers, the two would experience similar things; Eugenie considers herself very lucky that she has Beatrice to turn to.

Eugenie and Beatrice’s kids are very close in age. (Credit: Instagram)

Beau is the eldest of the two sisters, born August 8, 1988, and Eugenie born March 23, 1990, however, they are very close in age, proving to share a close friendship as well.



Back in October 2023, Eugenie spoke on the White Wine Question Time podcast where she opened up about the relatable bond she and Beatrice share.



“She’s annoying when she wants to be and I’m really annoying to her back, but we love each other, best of friends,” she said.

