Lleyton Hewitt embroiled in scandal after shock physical altercation

Lleyton Hewitt has been suspended for pushing a volunteer doping control official against a wall.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the two-time Grand Slam title winner was found guilty by an independent tribunal of pushing the 60-year-old volunteer in 2024.

The 44-year-old was issued a two-week suspension and a $30,000 fine.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed the news on the same day.

“The ITIA can today confirm that Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has been suspended for two weeks following an independent tribunal ruling under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme,” the statement said, also confirming the fine.

Advertisement

The incident took place in November 2024. (Credit: Getty)

When was Lleyton Hewitt charged?

The tennis body’s statement said he was charged on January 6, after the incident occurred in a crowded corridor at the end of Australia’s Davis Cup semi-final defeat to Italy in Malaga, Spain, on November 23, 2024.

The case was convened by Sport Resolutions and chaired by Michael Heron KC.

The former tennis player denied the charges and said it was in self-defence.

Advertisement

The tribunal recommended that $10,000 go to the international tennis body, and the remaining $20,000 go to the volunteer, “in compensation for the stress, discomfort, and embarrassment of the incident”.

The pushed official has since said he would not volunteer again, which the ITIA said was “a tangible loss to the anti-doping programme”.

Initially, the tennis body pushed for a heavier fine ($37,500) and a four-week suspension.

The tribunal agreed that Hewitt showed a “lack of remorse”, and “there was no apology or check on the well-being of the chaperone”.

Advertisement

The ITIA also requested that his “poor disciplinary record, including five prior incidents of offensive conduct toward tennis officials and non-compliance with tennis rules”, also be considered.

They also said his conduct at the hearing was “obstructive and inappropriate”.

While the tribunal accepted that Hewitt had been recovering from a medical condition and was unaware of the man’s position, they said the push was “too strong or forceful”.

However, it was noted that Hewitt had no “animosity” towards the chaperone, and his career “is marked by exemplary professionalism and commitment to tennis”.

Advertisement

Lleyton Hewitt’s tennis ban has suspended him from taking part in all tennis-related activities. (Credit: Getty)

When will Lleyton Hewitt be suspended?

His suspension will start from September 24 and finish on October 7.

This means he has been allowed to captain the Davis Cup match in Sydney this weekend.

During the suspension period, he is not allowed to participate in “all tennis-related activities”, such as coaching, playing, captaincy, mentoring, and “other associated roles”.

Advertisement

Heron said the tribunal did not want to be “unduly punitive” and impact his schedule, but also give him time to appeal the verdict if he wanted to.

The ITIA has reported that neither the player nor his team has done so.