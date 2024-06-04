Tennis fans will 15-Love the latest documentary coming to Prime Video… Federer: Twelve Final Days. Below, we have all the details about the doco – including where to watch.

As the name suggests, the feature-length documentary follows the 12 final days of tennis player Roger Federer’s illustrious career.

A press release from Prime reads: “Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.”

Appearing in the doco for interviews will be legendary rivals and friends, including: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

The documentary follows the 12 final days of Federer’s illustrious career. (Credit: Prime Video)

Where to watch Federer: Twelve Final Days in Australia

Directed by Academy Award-winner Asif Kapadia, and director Joe Sabia, Federer: Twelve Final Days will premiere in select theatres on 13 June and launch 20 June exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

It will be released exclusively on Prime Video. (Credit: Prime Video)

When did Roger Federer retire?

Roger Federer, 42, announced his intention to retire from tennis in September 2022.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” the athlete said in a video shared to Instagram.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full and competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I’ve played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years.”

He added that he considered himself “one of the most fortunate people on earth”.

“I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

Now that he’s retired, however, the tennis player gets to spend more time with his wife and kids.

Roger is married to Mirka, who also plays tennis. (Credit: Instagram) The couple share two sets of twins. (Credit: Instagram)

How many kids does Roger Federer have?

Roger Federer has four children with his wife Mirka, who is also a former tennis player.

The athletes share two sets of identical twins: daughters named Charlene and Myla, and boys named Leo and Lenny.

Ahead of retiring, Roger spoke to Today about his decision to bring his kids with him as he travelled around playing tennis.

“Oh, it was the only way,” he said. “Never would I go on the road without my kids.

“I’d rather retire [than travel without them]. Then I would’ve had to retire 10 years ago.”

