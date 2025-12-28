Remembering Brigitte Bardot: The Eternal Muse of Screen and Style

NEED TO KNOW French actress Brigitte Bardot has died aged 91.

has died aged 91. She walked away from acting when she was 39 to campaign for animal welfare. Decades later, she set up the Brigitte Bardot Foundation .

. During her career on the screen, she appeared in more than 50 films.

Advertisement

From Gene Hackman to Robert Redford and Diane Keaton, 2025 has claimed far too many legends already.

Now, Brigitte Bardot has also passed away.

On December 28, Australian time, her Brigitte Bardot Foundation shared a statement revealing that she died aged 91.

“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” it read.

Advertisement

At the time of publication, the date and cause of death have not been revealed.

Brigitte Bardot passed away aged 91. (Credit: Getty)

Health concerns

Before her passing, there were growing fears for Brigitte following a mysterious health scare.

At the time, she was hospitalised for three weeks at Saint-Jean Private Hospital in Toulon, France, suffering from a “serious illness”.

Advertisement

Her admission was shrouded in secrecy, with the news only coming to light on October 18. Her representatives quickly issued a statement saying they “will not respond to any requests” about the star’s surgery or recovery.

Speaking on Brigitte’s behalf, they simply gave their thanks to “everyone who is concerned about her health”.

The hospitalisation followed an incident in 2023, where first responders were called to Brigitte’s home after she had difficulty breathing.

Advertisement

Brigitte’s husband of 33 years, Bernard d’Ormale, told reporters that the hot European summer was to blame, downplaying it as a “respiratory distraction”.

This health crisis came amid an explosive new documentary about Brigitte.

Titled Bardot, the film gives an unprecedented look at the life of the glamorous ‘sex kitten’ who famously turned her back on the spotlight. It launched at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Brigitte Bardo’s roles onscreen were legendary. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Her unforgettable legacy

During her time on the big screen, Brigitte became a global icon, representing the post-war figure of female sexual liberation.

Her breakthrough came with the 1956 film And God Created Woman, which was directed by her first husband, Roger Vadim.

It was her headline-making love affairs that courted the most attention, although Brigitte has never shied away from her sometimes racy lifestyle.

She once told British Vogue that she “didn’t give a damn about it. It was better to be there and be sexy than ugly”.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Brigitte turned her back on acting in 1973 at the age of 39. She became a proud advocate of animal rights, spending the ensuing decades campaigning against various abuses and setting up her own foundation in Paris.

“I gave my beauty and my youth to men,” she famously said. “I am going to give my wisdom and experience to animals.”

Brigitte Bardot had a complicated relationship with her son. (Credit: Getty)

Why did Brigitte Bardot reject her son?

She also became a mother, welcoming son Nicolas-Jacques in 1960 with ex-husband Jacques Charrier.

Advertisement

After their divorce, their son mainly lived with his father.

They had a difficult relationship but finally reconciled in 2018. In 2024, she told Le Pointe that she did not plan to speak about her son publicly.

While she may no longer be in front of the camera, Brigitte has never been far from the headlines.

What was controversial about Brigitte Bardot?

In 2008, she garnered negative attention for repeatedly “inciting racial hatred” over her controversial remarks about Islam.

Advertisement

Then in 2018, she caused uproar when she criticised the “hypocritical” #MeToo movement, which saw actresses denouncing sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

With her legacy under scrutiny and her health on the brink, the documentary promises to explore all parts of Brigitte’s fascinating and tumultuous life.

As she herself once said, “I have been very happy, very rich, very beautiful, much adulated, very famous and very unhappy.”