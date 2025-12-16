Rob Reiner’s Hollywood legacy: All the acclaimed director’s best movies after his death

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

The tragic news of Rob Reiner’s death left Hollywood in mourning.

The acclaimed director, 78, and his wife, Michele, 78, were found dead in their home on Sunday, December 14.

On Monday, December 15, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced that their son, Nick Reiner, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The world has been left devastated by the news of Rob and Michele’s deaths, and many tributes have already flocked in for the famed filmmaker.

Rob has left a lasting legacy on Hollywood, and we’ve taken a look back at his six-decade career in honour of his life.

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead on Sunday, December 14. (Credit: Getty)

Rob Reiner’s best movies and TV shows

The acclaimed director began his film career in the 1960s, taking part in the Bucks County Playhouse apprentice program in 1964, working alongside Liza Minnelli and Arthur Godfrey.

Rob, the son of comedy great Carl Reiner, then rose to fame on the small screen playing Meathead in the 1970s sitcom, All in the Family.

He then became a household name by directing and starring in the now-iconic mockumentary movie This Is Spinal Tap in 1984.

He returned to the franchise for 2025’s sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, and a final concert movie, Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, is expected in 2026.

Rob found further success with 1987’s The Princess Bride before releasing arguably his most well-known movie, When Harry Met Sally.

The 1989 film, which starred Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in the leading roles, went on to become a defining moment in Hollywood.

Rob Reiner is pictured with When Harry Met Sally stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. (Credit: Getty)

He also famously directed the 1990 horror movie Misery, and 1992’s A Few Good Men, among his repertoire.

While his filmography includes some of the most popular movies of the last 50 years, Rob was never awarded an Oscar during his career.

Though he didn’t take home an award himself, his films were recognised at the awards ceremony over the years.

Kathy Bates was notably awarded the Best Actress Oscar in 1991 for Misery, despite Rob being convinced that a horror flick wouldn’t win.

“You said, ‘You can campaign, but you’re not gonna get it,’” Kathy told Rob during an interview in April. “You said because it’s a horror movie and not likely.”

Away from the screen, Rob was also known for being a champion of social causes and was dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights.

He was a key campaigner in the legalisation of gay marriage in California, fighting against Proposition 8 through his group, the American Foundation for Equal Rights.

Rob is pictured directing Tom Cruise on the set of A Few Good Men. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Rob Reiner’s wife, Michele?

Michele was a successful photographer, and she met Rob while he was directing When Harry Met Sally.

Rob previously admitted that meeting Michele actually influenced him to change the now-iconic ending to the romance flick.

“Originally, Harry and Sally didn’t get together,” he told The Guardian in 2018. “But then I met Michele, and I thought: ‘OK, I see how this works’.”

Michele went on to work as a producer on Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, God And Country, and Shock And Awe.

She also worked as a photographer on Rob’s 1990 horror film Misery, and the couple frequently collaborated on projects together.

Rob Reiner met his wife, Michele, while filming When Harry Met Sally. (Credit: Getty)

Tributes flock in for Rob and Michele Reiner

Tributes flocked in for Rob and Michele Reiner following the devastating news of their deaths.

Demi Moore, who worked with Rob on A Few Good Men, shared a heartfelt Instagram post following the news.

“There are no words to truly express the unfathomable devastation of losing Rob and Michele Reiner,” she penned.

“Our kids grew up together, we worked together, and as our lives intertwined personally and professionally, I will always cherish the moments and memories of what we shared.”

“They were amazing people and wonderful parents who gave of themselves to make the world a better place.”

“My heart, thoughts, and prayers are with their family, friends, and all who are affected by this tragedy.”

Kathy Bates told how Rob helped to “change the course” of her life, and praised Michele as a “gifted photographer”.

“I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob,” she told NBC News.

“He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life.”

Author Stephen King, whose novels Misery and Stand by Me were adapted for the screen by Rob, also shared some heartfelt words.

“I’m horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me.”

Flowers have been left on Rob’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star after his death. (Credit: Getty)

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, who starred in This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride, also paid tribute.

“There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.”

Ben Stiller praised Rob for making “some of the most formative movies for my generation”, describing him as a “kind, caring person”.

Elijah Wood added, “Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family.”

