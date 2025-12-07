Jack Osbourne reveals major family news after Ozzy’s death

Jack Osbourne has revealed he is expecting another child with his wife, Aree.

Advertisement

The son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne confirmed the exciting news in an interview with The Sun just days after leaving I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Jack already shares three children, Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, seven, with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, and another daughter, Maple, three, with his second wife, Aree.

Jack, 40, poignantly told how his unborn baby is giving him hope while grieving for his father Ozzy, who sadly died on July 22, 2025.

Aree, 34, is currently 28 weeks pregnant, and Jack was able to share the happy news with Ozzy before his death.

Advertisement

Jack Osbourne and his wife, Aree, are expecting their second child together. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s awesome, I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” he told The Sun.

“It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

Jack and Aree have decided to keep their baby’s gender a secret, and are expecting to welcome their little one in February 2026.

Advertisement

Sharon took to Instagram to gush over the happy news after it was finally made public.

“Overjoyed for Jack & Aree ❤️ Another Osbourne on the way!” she wrote in a caption, alongside photographs of Jack and Aree.

Jack shared his baby news just days after leaving the UK version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Advertisement

He lasted 21 days in camp before he was voted out of the competition, but is glad to be heading home to reunite with his family before Christmas.

It will mark the first Christmas for the Osbournes since losing Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy earlier this year.

Jack and Aree already share a daughter, Maple. (Credit: Instagram)

Ozzy died just 17 days after he took to the stage on July 5, 2025, to perform with Black Sabbath for their farewell concert.

Advertisement

Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025, aged 76 with his family by his side.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” a statement from Ozzy’s wife Sharon, 72, and his children Kelly, Jack, Aimee and Louis, confirmed on July 22.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy had been battling Parkinson’s disease for many years and also underwent seven surgeries in recent years.

Advertisement