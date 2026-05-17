EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s close bond away from cameras

Despite reports claiming they were calling time on their rumoured romance, Meryl Streep and Martin Short have confirmed they are still very much a part of each other’s lives.

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The pair, who have never confirmed that they are an item, made separate exits from the Chateau Marmont in LA on May 7, following a late dinner.

The duo haven’t been seen together in several months.

However, sources tell New Idea that Meryl, 76, has been a pillar of support to Martin behind the scenes, as he grieves his daughter, Katherine, who passed away in February.

Meryl Streep has been supporting Martin Short through the recent loss of his daughter. (Credit: Getty)

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Martin, also 76, recently spoke out about the loss of Katherine, 42, for the first time, describing the tragedy as “a nightmare for the family”.

“His heartbreaking situation has brought them closer,” a source shares.

Meanwhile, Meryl has revealed that Martin wants them to do a Broadway play together next!

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While promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, she was asked by her co-stars whether she’d return to the stage.

“Oh, I would love to do so,” she said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “I was talking with Marty Short about that.

“We were thinking that would be fun to do something together.”

Martin Short and Meryl Streep play romantic interests on Only Murders in the Building. (Credit: Getty)

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The pair have been working together on Only Murders in the Building since 2023.

While they have been friends for decades, there has been a great deal of speculation about their relationship.

One source previously told New Idea that the pair even talked about allegedly tying the knot.

“They love taking romantic trips to Santa Barbara and the wine country around there, so that would definitely be a frontrunner when it comes to [a wedding location],” spills the source.

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“They’re both big fans of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara near Montecito.

“It’s a gorgeous spot for a wedding and the resort is famous for its discretion, which is going to be a huge factor for Marty and Meryl since they’re both so private.”

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