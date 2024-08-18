Australian comedian and actress Denise Scott recently underwent her last round of chemotherapy in May 2024, after privately fighting for her life for 17 months following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The beloved screen star was nominated for a TV WEEK Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for her role in Mother and Son. As she walked the red carpet, Denise stopped to chat with New Idea and shared an insight into her life during her non-stop cancer treatments this year.

Denise was full of life on the TV WEEK Logie Awards red carpet. (Credit: Getty)

We asked Denise what Aussie television she’s been loving this year, revealing that Asher Keddie’s Fake has been a favourite of hers.

“Weirdly, because I’ve been having cancer treatment, I haven’t been able to watch stuff on screen at all and only sought out, if I did, something happy,” she told New Idea.



She continued by saying she doesn’t know why she binged Fake seeing as though it is the opposite of happy, however, she concluded that the show was “so brilliant” nonetheless.

Denise has come a long way. (Credit: Facebook)

Denise, 69, first revealed her heartbreaking battle with cancer in 2023 after privately undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy for six months. More recently, she shared a detailed update to her Facebook page, revealing that she’d had 17 months of “non-stop” treatment.



“Yesterday was my last day of chemo,” she began. “I’ve been having treatment for breast cancer HER2 positive pretty much non-stop for 17 months.”

“Feb 2023-May 2023 Chemo, June 2023 lumpectomy and removal of lymph nodes from right armpit, August 2023 -Sept 2023 Daily Radiation sessions for 6 weeks, Aug 2023 – May 2024 9 more months of Chemo,” she continued.

“For now at least the treatment has done its job. The latest mammogram was clear.



“I lost all my hair first round of chemo, then got these thin white quite frankly disappointing tufts grow in the second round – different sort of chemo. So many people to thank and acknowledge. But for now, I’ll leave it there. Thank you for your lovely messages.”