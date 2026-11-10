Travel Guides’ Fren family demand more money after cryptic hint they could leave the show

They’ve travelled the world, entertained millions and become some of the biggest stars on Australian television.

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But after 11 years on Travel Guides, we hear the Fren Family are holding out for a bigger payday – and they’re making it clear they know exactly what they’re worth!

The much-loved clan have become one of the show’s biggest drawcards, and sources say they’re hoping for a substantial pay rise before committing to more adventures on the hit series.

“They’re not prepared to keep doing it forever if the financial rewards aren’t there.” (Credit: Instagram)

“They know they’re a big part of the show’s success, and they want to be paid accordingly,” claims a TV insider.

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“11 years is a long time and they feel they’ve earned the right to ask for more. They’re not prepared to keep doing it forever if the financial rewards aren’t there.”

And with their popularity showing no signs of disappearing, the Frens believe they have plenty of bargaining power.

“There’s a feeling they want a much bigger slice of the pie,” the source continues.

The Fren family have been Travel Guide fan favourites for 11 years. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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“They’ve built a recognisable brand through the show, and they know viewers love them. If the network wants to keep the family on board, it may have to dig deeper.”

The news comes after the family recently celebrated 11 years on Travel Guides. But while their anniversary Instagram post was filled with fond memories, it also had a decidedly reflective tone.

Sharing a montage of their adventures, they described their time as an incredible journey filled with laughter, tears, and memories to last a lifetime, before thanking fans for their support.

Will Nine cough up the cash or risk losing the Frens? (Credit: Instagram)

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While there was no official suggestion they were leaving, the heartfelt tribute has prompted questions about whether the family are contemplating life beyond the show.

“They’ve certainly earned their stripes,” the insider adds. “But after more than 10 years, they want to know that their time and contribution are being properly rewarded. It’s a business, after all.”

With the Frens seemingly keen to secure a bigger payday, the question is whether the network will cough up the cash – or risk losing one of its most recognisable families.

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