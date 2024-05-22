An all-new, original Australian musical comedy is making its world premiere in May 2024… Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on this one!

The Grandparents Club, written by Australian comedy legend Wendy Harmer, is set to bring generations together and celebrate the world of grandparenting. Featuring the music of multi-award-winning Composer and Music Director John Field, the 90-minute revue is sure to bring tears to your eyes as well as lots of laughter as the cast acts out a story written especially for the “overlooked and underappreciated” grandparents.

(Credit: Supplied – David Hooley)

Who will star in The Grandparents Club?

Beloved Australian actress Lynne McGranger, best known for her role in Home and Away, will appear as Liz, a regular at the Club’s famous bar, cafe and spa.

McGranger will appear alongside Laurence Coy as Jimmy Bigelow, Club president and host, and fellow regulars Maria and Jeff, played by Meredith O’Reilly and Andrew James.

“I am thrilled to be involved with the wonderful new Australian musical comedy The Grandparents Club which celebrates Grandparents in all their glory,” McGranger said of her new role.

“I am going back to my roots on stage with three extraordinarily talented theatrical actors… [and] so excited to be working with the doyenne of Australian comedy Wendy Harmer, the much-heralded director Luke Joslin and the exceptionally talented MD John Field.”

(Credit: Supplied – David Hooley)

When is The Grandparents Club coming to Australia?

The comedy musical will show across venues in metro and regional NSW, ACT and VIC from May 30 to August 4. See the full tour below:

30 th May – Yuin Theatre, BATEMANS BAY(3.00pm & 7.00pm)

May – Yuin Theatre, BATEMANS BAY(3.00pm & 7.00pm) 31 st May – Merrigong Theatre, WOLLONGONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm))

May – Merrigong Theatre, WOLLONGONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm)) 1 st June – Evan Theatre, PENRITH (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

June – Evan Theatre, PENRITH (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 2 nd June – Canterbury Leagues Club, CANTERBURY (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

June – Canterbury Leagues Club, CANTERBURY (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 7 th June – Shoalhaven Performing Arts, NOWRA (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

June – Shoalhaven Performing Arts, NOWRA (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 8 th June – Concourse Theatre, CHATSWOOD(3.00pm & 7.00pm)

June – Concourse Theatre, CHATSWOOD(3.00pm & 7.00pm) 9 h June – Wenty Leagues Club, WENTWORTHVILLE(3.00pm & 7.00pm)

June – Wenty Leagues Club, WENTWORTHVILLE(3.00pm & 7.00pm) 14 th June – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, SUTHERLAND (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

June – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, SUTHERLAND (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 15 st June – Dee Why RSL Showroom, DEE WHY (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

June – Dee Why RSL Showroom, DEE WHY (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 16 th June – The Powerhouse Theatre, CASULA (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

June – The Powerhouse Theatre, CASULA (1.00pm & 5.00pm) 21 st June – The Arthouse Theatre, WYONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

June – The Arthouse Theatre, WYONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 23 rd June – Norths, CAMMERAY (2.00pm and 6.00pm)

June – Norths, CAMMERAY (2.00pm and 6.00pm) 28t h June – Marana Auditorium, HURSTVILLE (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

June – Marana Auditorium, HURSTVILLE (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 29 th June – The Cube, CAMPBELLTOWN (3.00pm & 7.oopm)

June – The Cube, CAMPBELLTOWN (3.00pm & 7.oopm) 30 th June – The Juniors Auditorium, MAROUBRA (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

June – The Juniors Auditorium, MAROUBRA (1.00pm & 5.00pm) 3 rd July – Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, CESSNOCK (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

July – Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, CESSNOCK (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 4 th July – Civic Theatre, NEWCASTLE (3.00PM & 7.00PM)

July – Civic Theatre, NEWCASTLE (3.00PM & 7.00PM) 5 th July – Manning Entertainment Centre, TAREE (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

July – Manning Entertainment Centre, TAREE (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 6 th July – C.Ex Club, COFFS HARBOUR (3.00pm & 6.00pm)

July – C.Ex Club, COFFS HARBOUR (3.00pm & 6.00pm) 7 th July – The Glasshouse Theatre, PORT MACQUARIE (2.00pm & 6.00pm)

July – The Glasshouse Theatre, PORT MACQUARIE (2.00pm & 6.00pm) 12 th July – Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, GOULBURN (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

July – Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, GOULBURN (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 13 th July – The Playhouse, CANBERRA (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

July – The Playhouse, CANBERRA (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 14 th July – The Playhouse, CANBERRA (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

July – The Playhouse, CANBERRA (1.00pm & 5.00pm) 17 th July – Kingston Arts Centre, MOORABBIN (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

July – Kingston Arts Centre, MOORABBIN (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 19 th – Frankston Arts Centre, FRANKSTON (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

– Frankston Arts Centre, FRANKSTON (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 20 th July – Geelong Arts Centre, GEELONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

July – Geelong Arts Centre, GEELONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 21 st – Plenty Ranges Arts & Convention Centre,SOUTH MORANG(2.00pm & 6.00pm)

– Plenty Ranges Arts & Convention Centre,SOUTH MORANG(2.00pm & 6.00pm) 25 th July – West Gippsland Arts Centre, WARRAGUL (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

July – West Gippsland Arts Centre, WARRAGUL (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 26 th July – Ulumbara Theatre, BENDIGO (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

July – Ulumbara Theatre, BENDIGO (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 27 th July – The Clocktower Centre, MOONEE PONDS (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

July – The Clocktower Centre, MOONEE PONDS (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 28 th July – Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts, BALLARAT (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

July – Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts, BALLARAT (1.00pm & 5.00pm) 1 st August – Blue Mountains Theatre, SPRINGWOOD (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

August – Blue Mountains Theatre, SPRINGWOOD (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 2 nd August – Bathurst Panthers, BATHURST (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

August – Bathurst Panthers, BATHURST (3.00pm & 7.00pm) 4th August – Dubbo Regional Theatre, DUBBO (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

Where can I buy tickets for The Grandparents Club?

Tickets to The Grandparents Club start at $64.50 and are available to purchase via the website.