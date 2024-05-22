An all-new, original Australian musical comedy is making its world premiere in May 2024… Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on this one!
The Grandparents Club, written by Australian comedy legend Wendy Harmer, is set to bring generations together and celebrate the world of grandparenting. Featuring the music of multi-award-winning Composer and Music Director John Field, the 90-minute revue is sure to bring tears to your eyes as well as lots of laughter as the cast acts out a story written especially for the “overlooked and underappreciated” grandparents.
Who will star in The Grandparents Club?
Beloved Australian actress Lynne McGranger, best known for her role in Home and Away, will appear as Liz, a regular at the Club’s famous bar, cafe and spa.
McGranger will appear alongside Laurence Coy as Jimmy Bigelow, Club president and host, and fellow regulars Maria and Jeff, played by Meredith O’Reilly and Andrew James.
“I am thrilled to be involved with the wonderful new Australian musical comedy The Grandparents Club which celebrates Grandparents in all their glory,” McGranger said of her new role.
“I am going back to my roots on stage with three extraordinarily talented theatrical actors… [and] so excited to be working with the doyenne of Australian comedy Wendy Harmer, the much-heralded director Luke Joslin and the exceptionally talented MD John Field.”
When is The Grandparents Club coming to Australia?
The comedy musical will show across venues in metro and regional NSW, ACT and VIC from May 30 to August 4. See the full tour below:
- 30th May – Yuin Theatre, BATEMANS BAY(3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 31st May – Merrigong Theatre, WOLLONGONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm))
- 1st June – Evan Theatre, PENRITH (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 2nd June – Canterbury Leagues Club, CANTERBURY (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 7th June – Shoalhaven Performing Arts, NOWRA (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 8th June – Concourse Theatre, CHATSWOOD(3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 9h June – Wenty Leagues Club, WENTWORTHVILLE(3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 14th June – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, SUTHERLAND (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 15st June – Dee Why RSL Showroom, DEE WHY (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 16th June – The Powerhouse Theatre, CASULA (1.00pm & 5.00pm)
- 21st June – The Arthouse Theatre, WYONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 23rd June – Norths, CAMMERAY (2.00pm and 6.00pm)
- 28th June – Marana Auditorium, HURSTVILLE (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 29th June – The Cube, CAMPBELLTOWN (3.00pm & 7.oopm)
- 30th June – The Juniors Auditorium, MAROUBRA (1.00pm & 5.00pm)
- 3rd July – Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, CESSNOCK (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 4th July – Civic Theatre, NEWCASTLE (3.00PM & 7.00PM)
- 5th July – Manning Entertainment Centre, TAREE (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 6th July – C.Ex Club, COFFS HARBOUR (3.00pm & 6.00pm)
- 7th July – The Glasshouse Theatre, PORT MACQUARIE (2.00pm & 6.00pm)
- 12th July – Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, GOULBURN (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 13th July – The Playhouse, CANBERRA (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 14th July – The Playhouse, CANBERRA (1.00pm & 5.00pm)
- 17th July – Kingston Arts Centre, MOORABBIN (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 19th – Frankston Arts Centre, FRANKSTON (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 20th July – Geelong Arts Centre, GEELONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 21st – Plenty Ranges Arts & Convention Centre,SOUTH MORANG(2.00pm & 6.00pm)
- 25th July – West Gippsland Arts Centre, WARRAGUL (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 26th July – Ulumbara Theatre, BENDIGO (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 27th July – The Clocktower Centre, MOONEE PONDS (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 28th July – Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts, BALLARAT (1.00pm & 5.00pm)
- 1st August – Blue Mountains Theatre, SPRINGWOOD (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 2nd August – Bathurst Panthers, BATHURST (3.00pm & 7.00pm)
- 4th August – Dubbo Regional Theatre, DUBBO (1.00pm & 5.00pm)
Where can I buy tickets for The Grandparents Club?
Tickets to The Grandparents Club start at $64.50 and are available to purchase via the website.