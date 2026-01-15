Inside Robbie Williams’ $201 million property empire as he makes shock move to paradise island

Robbie Williams has moved to the Bahamas and boosted his property portfolio to more than $201 million AUD (£100 million), The Sun reports.

The singer and songwriter has purchased an eight-figure luxury pad near Florida, after he and his wife, Ayda Field, have flipped homes for the last three years.

The singer will divide his time between the Bahamas, London and Miami. (Credit: Getty)

Where does Robbie Williams live now?

A source close to the star told the publication that he plans to divide his time between Miami, The Bahamas, and his family home in Holland Park in West London.

The outlet also reported that he confirmed the move to the archipelago for three of his firms, including You’re Not Famous LLP, which he uses to manage revenue from his concerts.

His other firms, Williams Godrich and RPW Holdings, have also been moved to the Bahamas.

Read more about his property portfolio and his former purchases below.

His lucrative real estate portfolio includes this gem in Miami. (Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty)

Miami

In July, the New York Post reported that he purchased a sprawling waterfront estate in Miami’s Coral Gables for $59.86 million AUD ($40 million USD), which was built in 2016.

The 19,380-square-foot home, which sits on a one-acre peninsula lot, boasts 435 feet of water frontage.

It also features seven bedrooms, seven full baths, two powder rooms, a resort-style pool and spa, a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen, an 18-car garage and a wine cellar.

The outlet also reported that developer Manny Angelo Varas was also hired to oversee $7.48 million AUD ($5 million USD) worth of property expansions.

“We’re doing a ground-up build,” the developer told the publication. “He’ll be relocating immediately to the existing home, and we’re going to be doing new construction, adding between 2,500 and 3,500 square feet.”

The singer was reportedly meant to purchase Rosie O’Donnell’s Star Island home, but chose not to due to structural concerns.

Robbie Williams shares his colossal property empire with his wife Ayda Field. (Credit: Getty)

Holland Park

The former Take That member bought his $35.2 million AUD (£17.5 million) mansion in Kensington in 2013.

Years after he purchased the property, he came into conflict with his neighbour and Led Zeppelin member Jimmy Page, because he tried to obtain planning permission to build an underground swimming pool.

His neighbour, however, was concerned that it would impact the structural integrity of his own mansion, but it was eventually approved.

Robbie also faced issues with his neighbours when he made a council request to fell a maple tree outside his home, claiming it had a root disease.

It was eventually granted, but he needed to have a replacement planted.

He sold his Beverly Hills estate in 2022. (Credit: Google Earth)

Los Angeles

In 2022, Robbie sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $112 million AUD ($75 million USD) to rapper Drake.

Mansion Global reported at the time that it boasts a wine cellar, gym, game room, elevator, and is surrounded by “lush grounds” with a pool, tennis court and guest house.

The Better Man singer bought the sprawling estate, which sits on almost 20 acres, for $48.89 million AUD ($32.67 million USD) in 2015.

He sold his home in Wiltshire in 2022. (Credit: Knight Frank)

Compton Bassett House

That same year, he sold his mansion in the English countryside, which is known as the Compton Bassett House.

He purchased the property, which sits on the edge of the Wiltshire village, with his wife for $12.29 million AUD (£8.1 million) in 2009, and asked for £6.75 million.

At the time, they shared a joint statement explaining their decision to sell.

“Compton Bassett House is most definitely a family-friendly house that deserves to have much more laughter and joy within its beautiful walls,” they said. “We hope the incoming purchaser will enjoy just as much as we have.”

It was originally built as a stable block before being demolished in 1929 and transformed into a family residence.

The seven-bedroom home also has four reception rooms, a 73-foot swimming pool, a hot tub, a steam room, a sauna, changing rooms, a helicopter hangar, staff flats and an additional cottage.

With the quick sales of both of these properties in the same year, he told The Kyle & Jackie O Show that he, his wife, and four children were practically homeless.

“We’re actually nowhere,” he said.

“We haven’t got an abode right now, we’ve pretty much sold everywhere, we don’t live anywhere, and we’re trying to figure it out.”

“The four kids are constantly a Rubix Cube puzzle that we’re trying to sort out,” he continued.

“Because if they are schooled then they don’t see me because I’m all over the place and if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem. We are all just trying to figure it out.”

The singer lived in Switzerland with his family during the pandemic. (Credit: Google Earth)

Switzerland

In 2021, he purchased a Swiss villa with his wife on the shores of Lake Geneva.

He initially moved there to escape the pandemic a year earlier.

One year later, they listed it for $48.277 million AUD (£24 million).

