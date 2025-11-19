McDonald’s is getting a Grinchy makeover in time for Christmas

Uh oh! The Grinch has landed Down Under and true to his grouchy style, he’s cooking up some delicious chaos at McDonald’s!

Advertisement

Starting on Wednesday, 19 November, McDonald’s is getting a green makeover.

Read on at your own risk!

The Grinch meets Grimace! (Credit: supplied)

What are the McDonald’s Grinch meals?

Disgusted with our Christmas fun in the sun, The Grinch set out to turn holiday cheer into holiday chaos…but somehow (to his dismay) made it even better.

Advertisement

Expect twisted-up meals, exclusive collectibles and toys, and a side combo that’s so wrong, it’s right. It’s festive mischief at its tastiest!

The Grinch Meal with Chicken Big Mac (Credit: supplied)

The Grinch Meal (deliciously disruptive)

The Grinch has taken your go-to Macca’s items and added a chaotic twist.

Choose from a Big Mac, the returning fan-fave Chicken Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, paired with Fries and your choice of drink – perhaps a Frozen Fanta Lemon ruined with Green Apple Popping Pearls that POP and turn everything green.

Advertisement

All obnoxiously wrapped in limited-edition Grinch packaging that’s as loud and bold as he is.

And because he can’t help himself, each meal comes with one of four exclusive Sand Globes – festive keepsakes of The Grinch’s summer sabotage.

🍔 Hamburglar’s burger? Gone.

Advertisement

🎀 Birdie’s bow? Missing.

🥤 Grimace’s Shake? Vanished.

😏 And The Grinch? Smug with his stolen treasures.

The Grinch Happy Meal (Credit: supplied)

Advertisement

The Grinch Happy Meal (trouble comes in small sizes)

Little Grinches can get in on the fun with The Grinch Happy Meal.

Choose from a Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Crispy Chicken Snack Wrap, or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets, plus Small Fries or Apple Slices, and a Small Drink, all wrapped in extra green, Grinch-approved packaging.

Each Happy Meal includes one of 12 collectible Grinch toys (from Max Star to Grinch Snowball), perfect for kids who like their Christmas tree ornaments with a side of mischief.

Chicken McWings drizzled with Hotcake Syrup (Credit: supplied)

Advertisement

A Sneaky Side Combo

The Grinch isn’t done wreaking havoc, he’s gone full-on troublemaker with a side combo no one saw coming: Chicken McWings drizzled with Hotcake Syrup.

Savoury meets sweet in a bold, unhinged pairing which is somehow surprisingly delicious. Has The Grinch accidentally stolen the show with his mischievous creation?

Do you dare? (Credit: supplied)

When and where are McDonald’s Grinch meals available?

The Grinch Meal and The Grinch Happy Meal are available at your local Macca’s from Wednesday 19 November, while stocks last, via front counter, drive-thru, kiosk and the MyMacca’s app.

Advertisement

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use