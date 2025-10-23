  •  
Fan favourite viral drinks FINALLY added to the menu at Macca’s

It's a matcha made in heaven!
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Matcha from McDonald'sMcDonald's Australia

We’re here to spill the tea. Matcha has arrived at Macca’s!

After a limited trial back in May sent social media into a meltdown, Aussie matcha fans’ demands have been heard.

Scroll down to discover what the Macca’s matcha range is all about.

One review of the matcha trial on Instagram
Social media went crazy during the trial. (Credit: Instagram @ellyslifeinsydney)

What’s in Macca’s matcha range?

Three new matcha creations will be available in McCafé for a limited time.

🥤 Matcha Iced Latte – This one is cool and simple, with smooth matcha and creamy milk over ice. A classic.

🍓 Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte – A super fun and refreshing alternative, this drop has velvety matcha with sweet strawberry topping and real fruit pieces, blended with milk and ice.

🍵 Matcha Latte (hot) – For a warm and satisfying beverage, this option combines silky full-cream milk and matcha, topped with a light froth.

“The response to our Matcha trial was next-level – fans flooded social media with excitement and made one thing clear: they wanted more,” said Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia.

“The new McCafé Matcha Range is our answer to that call. It’s delicious and it’s the kind of pick-me-up that turns your everyday into something extraordinary.”

A prank video that went viral
The viral TikTok video turned out to be a prank. (Credit: TikTok @jaggerandstone)

When and where can I try the Macca’s matcha range?

The McCafé Matcha Range will be launched nationwide from Wednesday, 29 October. The dreamy green drinks will be available to buy from the front counter, drive-thru, kiosk, and the MyMacca’s app.

What’s with the hype?

Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves. It is different from normal green tea, where the leaves are steeped in hot water and then discarded. Matcha has been around for about 800 years and originates from Kyoto, Japan. It became trendy around 2015 and has remained very popular.

The McDonald’s trial seemed to stem from a prank on social media in 2024, when a TikTok video of three women reviewing a strawberry matcha drink went viral. When it was revealed to be a prank, fans took to the internet to express their disappointment that it wasn’t real. Some months later, McDonald’s announced their matcha trial in select stores.

Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Erin Roberts Content Producer

Erin Roberts Content Producer

