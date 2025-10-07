Get fired up: These Macca’s favourites just got WAY spicier

Spice lovers, brace yourselves, because McDonald’s is turning up the heat with a very special range.

The Frank’s RedHot Range is a sizzling collaboration with the beloved hot sauce brand, that delivers bold flavours for a limited time.

Are you going to try the new spicy range at McDonald’s? (Credit: McDonald’s)

What’s included in the Frank’s RedHot Range at McDonald’s?

So, what can you expect from the Frank’s RedHot range at Macca’s?

If you can handle the heat, the Frank’s RedHot McSpicy is definitely for you.

Along with a delicious marination of spices on 100% Australian RSPCA-approved chicken, and an extra hit of Frank’s RedHot Sauce, you can enjoy it all on a sesame seed bun with crispy lettuce.

There’s also the Frank’s RedHot McCrispy(er) – a soft bun packed with 100% Aussie RSPCA-approved chicken breast fillet, crisp lettuce and a splash of Frank’s RedHot Sauce.

You can also look forward to drizzling Frank’s cayenne pepper-packed RedHot Buffalo Wings Sauce on the food chain’s signature Chicken McWings.

Research commissioned by McDonald’s reveals that nearly one in three Aussies (32%) love experimenting with spicy flavours and sauces, and 21% would happily choose a spicier option. So it’s no wonder that this range has got everyone talking.

“With Aussies craving bold, fiery flavours, our new Frank’s RedHot Range truly delivers – adding a hot and unexpected twist to our most-loved chicken items,” McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director of Menu and Brand, Amanda Nakad, said.

“We’ve taken fan favourites – the McCrispy, McSpicy, McWings and McNuggets – to the next level. We’re serious about serving flavour-packed food that hits the spot, and we can’t wait to see Aussies put their spice tolerance to the test at Macca’s.”

When does the McDonald’s Frank’s RedHot Range come out?

You can indulge in it all from October 8, for a limited time only.

Enjoy it via drive-thru, through the MyMacca’s app, at any McDonald’s front counter, or kiosk.