The Who Dares Wins reboot is happening – and you’ll never guess who’s hosting

He’s been waiting for his next golden hosting opportunity. And it seems Matt Shirvington could be about to land himself the most daring gig of them all!

This year marks 30 years since Who Dares Wins first burst onto our screens, strapping everyday Australians into harnesses and daring them to conquer their deepest fears – all in the name of primetime glory.

With whispers growing louder about an anniversary reboot, insiders claim Shirvo is at the top of producers’ wish list to front the high-octane revival, in conjunction with his Sunrise co-hosting gig.

Shirvo is picking up where Mike left off. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Everyday Aussies loved Who Dares Wins, and now it’s set to return bigger, bolder and more heart-in-mouth than ever,” spills our insider.

Originally hosted by former cricketer Mike Whitney, alongside his fearless sidekick Tania Zaetta, Who Dares Wins was must-watch television when it aired between 1996 and 1998. Contestants weren’t just asked to step outside their comfort zones – they were launched out of them! From helicopter drops into open water to scaling towering buildings, nothing was off limits.

“Shirvo loved the show back in the day,” says the insider.

“With his athletic background and love of adventure, he’s a natural fit.”

Tania and Mike were the hosts with the most. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Shirvo, 47, is no stranger to adrenaline. In 2024, the dad of three faced his own fears by swimming with sharks.

“I loved it. I loved it,” he grinned afterwards.

“That vision of them coming straight at you with their teeth – almost with a slight, sinister smile – was the scariest thing.”

He’s also gamely put his body (and dignity) on the line for Sunrise, memorably testing bizarre anti-magpie swooping techniques while cycling through nesting season – with mixed success, but plenty of laughs.

Shirvo took the plunge on Sunrise – and wants more! (Credit: Channel Seven)

While no official talks have taken place just yet, producers might want to double-check the fine print on any contract, because if Shirvo gets involved, there is every chance the host could end up strapped into a harness himself.

“His contract may need to feature a firm but loving ‘No stunts for the host’ clause,” the insider jokes.

It would also mark the second time that Shirvo steps into a role Mike previously held.

In 2022, the Olympic sprinter, who recently accepted a coaching position with the Cronulla Sharks NRL club, took over from Mike, 67, on Sydney Weekender. Mike retired after 27 years on the travel show and was more than happy to pass the baton to Shirvo.

“Taking over from a TV legend like Mike … is a huge responsibility,” Shirvo said at the time.

“Mike leaves some very big shoes to fill. I feel honoured and excited to be given the chance.”

Channel Seven favourite Katie Brown is the frontrunner to take the co-hosting gig. (Credit: Instagram)

Has a Who Dares Wins co-host been announced?

Word has it that popular Sunrise reporter Katie Brown is the frontrunner to co-host alongside Shirvo.

“Katie is a hit with viewers and the network,” our TV insider says.

“She’s energetic, fearless, and ready to leap into something exciting. Producers want chemistry, charisma and courage – and Katie ticks every box.”

