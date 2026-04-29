Is SAS Australia the most brutal show on TV? Why Natalie Bassingthwaighte was left retching

SAS Australia is back and as brutal as ever, and this time, Natalie Bassingthwaighte got the shock of her lifetime on the show.

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The singer, 50, has joined seven Aussie celebrities facing off against seven British stars in the new Australia vs England edition.

And they were quickly pitted against each other in a brutal round of fighting in the premiere episode on April 29.

Natalie was forced to fight Love Island‘s Gabby Allen in a savage 60-second Milling, a combat drill where fighters must constantly trade punches to test controlled aggression.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte was left retching after a brutal fight on SAS Australia vs England. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“I think fighting is for morons, really, I don’t understand it,” Natalie nervously said before her head-to-head with the personal trainer, 34.

After getting a few blows in, Natalie was showered with punches across the 60 seconds, leaving her doubled over on the floor and retching.

“I feel sick,” Natalie said before collapsing to the floor.

“I feel so bad,” Gabby admitted as Natalie was assisted by medics.

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“Violence in a real combat situation, you have to deal with it; it’s brutal, but it’s necessary,” SAS‘s Chief Instructor Billy Billingham said in a voiceover.

Natalie remained away from the group for the rest of the fights and was shown repeatedly retching as she struggled following the bout.

Thankfully, she made a full recovery and later discussed the fight with Gabby after they all returned to the camp together.

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“Don’t worry, you f***ing punch like a beast,” Natalie reassured her.

Natalie was showered in punches from Love Island’s Gabby Allen. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Despite the brutal fight, Natalie rejoined the group and continued with the gruelling bootcamp, showing no signs of giving up.

Other celebrities, including Love Island‘s Dani Dyer, were left bleeding following the savage Milling round, which is a staple feature on SAS.

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Olympian Emily Seebohm was also knocked to the ground in one punch from her opponent, social media star Jack Joseph.

The celebrities were matched by weight, rather than age, ability or gender, in the confronting test of strength.