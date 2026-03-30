The Golden Bachelor’s Bear and Sunny mark HUGE MILESTONE as she shows off new diamond ring

Bear Myrden and Sunny Long are giving fans plenty to talk about.

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The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025 winners have been spotted in Canada visiting Bear’s family — and eagle-eyed fans have noticed something very interesting on Sunny’s finger.

She’s been pictured wearing a new blue sparkler — and it’s definitely not the ring Bear gave her in the finale.

Sunny, pictured wearing her new, blue sparkler, and Bear are currently in Canada visiting Bear’s family. (Credit: Instagram)

When the final episode aired on November 16, 2025, Bear handed the bubbly CEO his final rose in a stunning ceremony set amongst the cliffs and coastline of Cape Town, South Africa.

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“You amaze me with your resilience and your courage… you’re a force of nature. You deserve somebody to lift you up and never clip your wings,” he told her.

“When I think about the future… I can’t imagine doing it without you. I love you.”

Sunny’s response was equally heartfelt: “My heart is full of joy and happiness and love for you, and I’m looking forward to the journey with you.”

Bear gifted Sunny a ring at the final rose ceremony, which fans immediately assumed was an engagement ring.

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Bear presented Sunny with a clear diamond ring during the finale of the Golden Bachelor 2025. (Credit: Supplied)

Sunny was quick to set the record straight in a social media post, explaining she’d had to keep it off since filming ended to avoid spoiling the winner reveal.

“BTW it is a promise ring 😜💍” she wrote.

But now that promise ring appears to have been replaced by a brand new blue diamond sparkler.

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The couple is currently in Canada visiting Bear’s family, with Sunny sharing photos and videos of their travels on Instagram.

The golden couple is currently enjoying a trip to Canada. (Credit: Instagram)

“Great to be in Canada and spend time with Bear’s family and friends! 🥰🇨🇦” she captioned a recent post.

As split rumours have plagued the pair in the past, this current trip paints a picture of a couple very much going from strength to strength — and that new ring has fans wondering if a big announcement could be just around the corner.

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