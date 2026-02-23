FIRST LOOK: Everything you need to know about this year’s TWO Golden Bachelors!

NEED TO KNOW Filming for The Golden Bachelor Australia season two is underway in Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay.

is underway in Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay. This year, two men have been cast as the suitors looking for love .

have been cast as the suitors . Businessmen Ed Savage and Matthew Collett are the two single men.

are the two single men. Producers are hoping to avoid a repeat of season one’s off-set scandal!

Production has begun on season two of The Golden Bachelor Australia – and this time, two silver-haired suitors are reportedly looking for love!

It’s claimed that Ed Savage and Matthew Collett will both be handing out the roses in the hopes of finding true love.

According to the Daily Mail, Ed is a contract logistics manager for a transport company K&S Corporation.

Ed looked a bit nervous about what lies ahead. (Credit: Media Mode)

Matthew is reportedly a father-of-three and a co-founder and director of a tech company called Solar D Derma Tech and Solar D Skincare.

The pair were seen getting out of a car and heading into the $120-million mansion Tresco Estate in Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay, where the show is currently filming.

Later that evening, Ed and Matthew were spied standing with host Samantha Armytage and greeting the ladies for the first cocktail party.

Father of three Matthew is ready to find love. (Credit: Media Mode).

Sam’s chemistry tests revealed

Sam famously played a part in selecting Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden as the first season’s Golden Bachelor through chemistry tests in the final stages of casting.

The 49-year-old to Yahoo Lifestyle that last year, she met the final three “before we chose”.

Sam is excited to be back on set. (Credit: Instagram).

“Bear was the very obvious choice. I mean, he’s handsome, but besides that, he was so kind. His story was so powerful and tragic, and he was ready,” she said.

It’s presumed she did the same this year with Ed and Matthew – but seemingly couldn’t choose between them!

Who else was considered for The Golden Bachelor 2026?

Late last year, New Idea was told that Gold Coast sports commentator Craig Trinder was among three men that Channel Nine were in talks with.

According to our source at the time, Craig was also considered for season one, but was passed over in favour of Bear after things fell over “at the eleventh hour”. Did the same thing happen again this year?

Gold coast native Craig Trinder was reportedly also in the running. (Credit: social media)

When will The Golden Bachelor air in 2026?

With filming having only just begun, Channel Nine has yet to announce the premiere date of Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor Australia.

The inaugural season debuted last year in late October, amid a cloud of scandal following reports that Bear had fallen for Sam!

TV insiders predict that a similar premiere date will occur this year, to coincide with The Block‘s 2026 finale.

Meanwhile, this season is already proving to be chaotic, with policed allegedly called to the set after late-night noise complaints from neighbours.

