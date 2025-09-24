Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s new boyfriend revealed as lovebirds spotted sharing steamy kiss

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has seemingly found love again as she has been spotted kissing a new man.

The radio host, 50, has been happily single since her 2018 split from her ex-husband, Lee Henderson, but now it appears that she’s exploring a new romance.

Over the weekend, Jackie was spotted locking lips with a new man on the balcony of her Clovelly home in a very intimate clinch.

According to the Daily Mail, the man in question is Richard Ryan, a pilot and DJ who is said to be a “big name” in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Jackie O Henderson has seemingly found love again with a new man. (Credit: Getty)

Photographs obtained by the publication showed Jackie affectionately rubbing Richard’s head and sharing a kiss with him.

Though Jackie has not yet commented on the pictures, it appears that she is happier than ever with her new boyfriend.

According to the report, Richard was previously engaged to a vegan chef called Emma, but the couple ended their relationship earlier this year.

New Idea has contacted Jackie’s representatives for comment.

And it appears their relationship is very new, as Jackie insisted she was “single” when quizzed about her dating life in June.

Jackie was spotted locking lips with a man during an intimate moment at her Clovelly home. (Credit: Instagram)

Jackie was forced to deny she was dating former Newcastle Knights player Adam Muir after they were spotted on a stroll together around the eastern suburbs.

When asked by Ally Langdon live on TV about her dating life, Jackie replied: “No, I’m still single, Ally. So, I don’t know.”

She was also linked to Jack Tyerman in 2024, but Jackie has always insisted they were “just friends”.

Jackie has previously revealed that she “loves” the single life while speaking on her radio program, The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“You don’t have to answer to anyone; you can do whatever you want. You don’t have to discuss what’s for dinner. I hated those conversations,” she admitted on air in February 2023.

But, a year later, she admitted that being single can be lonely, as she revealed she “really” wanted to find someone.

“I have a lot of love to give, or I want that affection, that company. It just feels like there’s something missing in my life,” she shared.

Jackie has been single since splitting from her ex-husband, Lee Henderson, in 2018. They share a daughter, Kitty. (Credit: Instagram)

‘[But] I’m so happy being single and not looking for someone because I’m genuinely happy with my life.”

Jackie has been single since splitting from British photographer Lee in 2018. They got married in 2003 and share a daughter, 14-year-old Kitty.

It was her second marriage, as Jackie was previously married to her former radio co-host, Phil O’Neil.

The couple went their separate ways in 1999 after four years of marriage.

