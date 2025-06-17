The secret’s out…The Price is Right is coming back!

Could Larry Emdur soon be beckoning audience members to “Come on down” once more?

After the star shared a flashback to his glory days as the face of The Price is Right, a TV insider says Larry’s got executives buzzing behind the scenes.

“How good was The Price is Right?” Larry asked fans on Instagram on May 20, before adding, “What was your favourite bit/game?”

Larry had three stints as host of the show. (Credit: Supplied)

Now, it seems his trip down memory lane could lead to a comeback of the prime-time hit!

“There’s so much love for nostalgia right now, and there’s no doubt Aussie audiences would love a revived version of The Price is Right,” our source tells us.

“It would need to be done properly and not like the cheaper version that was done a few years ago.”

Larry has dollar signs in his eyes! (Credit: Supplied)

Larry, 60, currently hosts both The Morning Show and The Chase Australia for Channel Seven.

He first hosted The Price is Right, which saw contestants compete by guessing the value of the prizes up for grabs, from 1993 until 1998 on rival Channel Nine. He returned in 2003, when the network revived the program for another three years, and again when it moved to his current employer, Seven, in 2012.

“Viewers will flock to any show Larry’s hosting – and if he brought back The Price is Right, they’d go bonkers for it,” our source adds.

“The gangbusters success of Nine’s The Floor and Tipping Point is proof that Australia is once again in its game-show era.

“Seeing Larry’s old photos from the show sparked an idea in the minds of executives,” our insider confirms.

“It’s still a hit in the US. In many ways, it’s too good an opportunity to pass up!”