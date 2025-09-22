Rebecca Gibney makes history with surprise new career move

Rebecca Gibney has delighted fans by confirming she is the new host of Millionaire Hot Seat.

The New Zealand actress, 60, will be helming the revival of the iconic game show when it launches on Channel 10 in 2026.

She will be the first female host of the program and is replacing Edide McGuire, who fronted the show from its 2009 launch until it went on hiatus in 2024.

It is a major career change for the Under the Vines star, who has never hosted a game show before.

Rebecca Gibney has been confirmed as the new host of Millionaire Hot Seat. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I have been a longtime fan of Millionaire Hot Seat and it’s such a thrill to now be stepping into the role of host,” Rebecca said in a statement.

“To be at the helm of a show that brings about life-changing moments and to be able to guide contestants on their journey to a potential million-dollar win is such a privilege.

“I know it will be a roller coaster of excitement, tension and nerves galore for me as well as the contestants, but I have no doubt it will also be a whole lot of fun for everyone watching at home. I can’t wait to get started!”

Paramount Australia’s vice president of content, Tamara Simoneau, added: Rebecca Gibney has done it all on the stage and screen as one of Australia’s most beloved stars.

Eddie McGuire hosted the iconic game show from its 2009 launch until 2024 on Channel Nine. (Credit: Getty)

“But she’s never been at the helm of a game show, and we’re so excited she’s breaking new ground with us to host the refreshed version of the international smash hit, Millionaire Hot Seat.

“Her warmth and enthusiasm will endear her to Australians all over again as our contestants chase trivia glory and a whole lot of cash!”

Millionaire Hot Seat will see six everyday Aussies hoping to take their place in the hot seat every episode, facing a series of 15 challenging questions for the chance to win up to $1 million.

Casting is already underway for the 2026 series, and Network 10 are urging any “energetic, confident trivia lovers” to apply.

Rebecca will be the first female host of the show. (Credit: Getty)

Filming will take place in Melbourne, and studio audience tickets are also available for any quiz lovers who want to watch the action live.

Millionaire Hot Seat was a staple on Channel Nine for over a decade, with more than 2,500 episodes airing from April 2009 until its cancellation in January 2024.

The show was a spin-off of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and is now returning on Channel 10 with a fresh lease of life.