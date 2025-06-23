Rebecca Gibney reveals devastating secret heartache

For almost four decades, Rebecca Gibney has shone in everything she’s done. From playing tough forensic psychiatrist Dr Jane Halifax in crime drama Halifax f.p to the warm-hearted matriarch Julie in Packed to the Rafters, the Gold Logie winner always delivers polished performances.

Advertisement

Now, Rebecca, 60, is bringing that talent to Dancing with the Stars, where she has already wowed the judges with her first dance – an impressive cha-cha-cha alongside partner Ian Waite.

But it may come as a huge surprise to learn that Rebecca has readily admitted she hasn’t always been as cool, calm, and collected as she seems.

Rebecca has revealed she’s experienced panic attacks and anxiety. (Credit: Channel Seven)

She shared on DWTS that she has terrible stage fright and is competing for the Mirror Ball trophy to “get over that”.

Advertisement

Rebecca has also opened up about a very personal mental health battle.

“I suffered from panic attacks from the age of 14 until well into my thirties,” she told The Daily Telegraph recently.

“If I could change one thing, I wish my brain were a bit more normal.”

Rebecca bravely spoke about how she has long been “a bit of a people pleaser”.

Advertisement

She explained: “I think I inherited that from Mum. I can’t enjoy myself unless everyone is, too.”

Rebecca’s husband Richard and her son Zac are her rocks. (Credit: Instagram)

But as she’s grown older, Rebecca has learned how to set boundaries.

She says, “Now I am better at that. As my husband Richard says, ‘I’m not using up my happy pills on people that don’t deserve it…’”

Advertisement

Rebecca admitted that being judged on DWTS has pressed some buttons for her, because not being “good enough” has long been a fear she’s had to grapple with. Facing the DWTS judges for the first time was “sheer terror,” she says.

“I had moments where I resorted back to being a 12-year-old. It was really bizarre. You feel like you’ve let yourself down. You feel like you’ve let everyone else down,” Rebecca confessed.

But the star also explained that taking the “I can’t” out of her vocabulary is also a big part of the reason why she’s doing DWTS.

“It’s scary, but I’m having a ball,” she added.

Advertisement