MasterChef fans cannot get enough of this judge’s “sizzling” new look

MasterChef Australia is back on our screens, as are the judges Poh Ling Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sofia Levin and Andy Allen.

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While fans are excited to see which hopeful home cooks will nab the white aprons and make the top 24, one of the judges has also caught their attention.

Jean-Christophe returned with full force, and a new look to boot.

“I feel like… time with Michelle and the kids has done you well, because you look 100 per cent more hot,” Poh said during the first episode of the 2026 season, in reference to Jean-Christophe’s silver locks.

The show’s social media pages even paid attention to it, by sharing the clip with the caption “Serving silver fox 🦊.”

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Fans are loving Jean-Christophe Novelli’s new look on MasterChef Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

“Jean-Christophe looks very dapper!❤️,” one fan commented.

“I have to agree with you @pohlingyeow. Sizzling🔥🔥🔥,” another wrote.

Another fan shared their admiration, saying the absence of dye is “more natural”.

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“He looks so much better without the black dye. Very stylish,” another agreed.

This year is the judge and Michelin Star chef’s third season on the beloved series, and he exclusively told New Idea that he was happy to be back with the judges, despite rumours that he was due to quit, which he has firmly denied.

“I’m spending five months with people on the other side of the planet,” he explained. “They’re like my family, it’s like my second family.”

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Along with his transformation, the MasterChef Australia judge is very excited about the 2026 season. (Credit: Channel 10)

“When I walked in last year, I noticed straight away that it’s going to be very different. The way we gelled… I can feel the warmth, the love, the fact that we miss all of us. And we are like ike four little particles which were in need to be back together.”

As for what we can anticipate this year?

“I think it’s going to be guaranteed, a lot more energy, a lot of suspense, and some amazing contestants,” he shared before the season aired.

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“I mean, year on year, there’s always great. But this year, I don’t know what it is, but the storylines are amazing. The dishes are incredible.”

Read our full chat with him here.

You can watch MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channnel 10 and 10Play.