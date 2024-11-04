  •  
Score yourself some sportswear with these epic Black Friday deals from Rebel Sport

Up to $1,200 off selected cardio equipment.
Lauren Mills
elizabeth-gracie

Whether you are looking to invest in some quality footwear, clothing, or fitness gear, Rebel Sport has you covered with its mammoth Black Friday sale. 

 With discounts on offer across a range of item, keen shoppers will bag a multitude of bargains across popular brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Garmin, and more. 

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.

f
What will you be buying first? (Credit: Rebel Sport)

Best Black Friday sales at Rebel Sport in 2023

30 per cent off all full-priced clothing (excludes cricket, fan gear, socks)

Buy one get one half price on all footwear (excludes football boots, and socks)

50 per cent off Garmin Forerunner 745

NordicTrack S45I NT20 Treadmill save $1000

Therabody Product – 30 – 40 per cent off

Watches – $100 off

Exercise and Sporting Equipment 

Summer Essentials

What we’d buy from the Rebel Sport Black Friday sales 2024

Though the Rebel Sport Black Friday sales for 2024 aren’t yet live, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the Rebel Sport Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

Proform Carbon TLX PF24 Treadmill

01

Proform Carbon TLX PF24 Treadmill

$1,799 (was $2,999) at Rebel Sport

Get moving with this highly-rated at-home treadmill, currently $1,200 off!

Celsius 12kg Dipped Dumbbell Set

02

Celsius 12kg Dipped Dumbbell Set

$49.99 (was $69.99) at Rebel Sport

Now’s the time to start building your home gym.

adidas Tiro League Medium Duffle Bag

03

adidas Tiro League Medium Duffle Bag

$49.99 (CLEARANCE) at Rebel Sport

A sports bag perfect for the gym or a weekend away.

adidas Mens AEROREADY Essentials Chelsea Linear Logo Shorts

04

adidas Mens AEROREADY Essentials Chelsea Linear Logo Shorts

$44.99 ($39.99 when you buy two to more) at Rebel Sport

An easy Christmas gift for the man in your life!

adidas Xplorer Waist Bag

05

adidas Xplorer Waist Bag

$24.99 (CLEARANCE) at Rebel Sport

The perfect waist bag for walking.

Proform 225CSX PF21 Bike

06

Proform 225CSX PF21 Bike

$699 (was $799) at Rebel Sport

Achieve new fitness goals as we enter the new year.

The Upside Womens Club Soft Cap

07

The Upside Womens Club Soft Cap

$34.99 (CLEARANCE) at Rebel Sport

Stay sun-safe in style.

08

Asics GEL Contend 9 Womens Running Shoes

$79.99 (was $99.99 – MEMBER PRICE) at Rebel Sport

If you want to start running, the first step is investing in a good pair of running shoes.

Under Armour Womens Tech Twist Tank

09

Under Armour Womens Tech Twist Tank

$34.99 ($29.99 when you buy two or more) at Rebel Sport

A wardrobe stable for the active type.

NordicTrack RW300 NT24 Rower

10

NordicTrack RW300 NT24 Rower

$1,299 (was $1,499) at Rebel Sport

Challenge yourself to find a healthier you.

Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house, and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she found herself working as a an Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media where she writes for New Idea, Now to Love, WHO and a whole stack more of your favourite titles. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, lifestyle, streaming, reality tv, sports and more.

