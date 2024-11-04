Whether you are looking to invest in some quality footwear, clothing, or fitness gear, Rebel Sport has you covered with its mammoth Black Friday sale.

Advertisement

With discounts on offer across a range of item, keen shoppers will bag a multitude of bargains across popular brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Garmin, and more.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024. When is Black Friday 2024?

What will you be buying first? (Credit: Rebel Sport)

Best Black Friday sales at Rebel Sport in 2023

30 per cent off all full-priced clothing (excludes cricket, fan gear, socks)

Buy one get one half price on all footwear (excludes football boots, and socks)

Advertisement

50 per cent off Garmin Forerunner 745

NordicTrack S45I NT20 Treadmill save $1000

Therabody Product – 30 – 40 per cent off

Watches – $100 off

Advertisement

Exercise and Sporting Equipment

Summer Essentials

What we’d buy from the Rebel Sport Black Friday sales 2024

Though the Rebel Sport Black Friday sales for 2024 aren’t yet live, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the Rebel Sport Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

01 Proform Carbon TLX PF24 Treadmill $1,799 (was $2,999) at Rebel Sport Get moving with this highly-rated at-home treadmill, currently $1,200 off! SHOP NOW

Advertisement

02 Celsius 12kg Dipped Dumbbell Set $49.99 (was $69.99) at Rebel Sport Now’s the time to start building your home gym. SHOP NOW

03 adidas Tiro League Medium Duffle Bag $49.99 (CLEARANCE) at Rebel Sport A sports bag perfect for the gym or a weekend away. SHOP NOW

04 adidas Mens AEROREADY Essentials Chelsea Linear Logo Shorts $44.99 ($39.99 when you buy two to more) at Rebel Sport An easy Christmas gift for the man in your life! SHOP NOW

05 adidas Xplorer Waist Bag $24.99 (CLEARANCE) at Rebel Sport The perfect waist bag for walking. SHOP NOW

Advertisement

06 Proform 225CSX PF21 Bike $699 (was $799) at Rebel Sport Achieve new fitness goals as we enter the new year. SHOP NOW

07 The Upside Womens Club Soft Cap $34.99 (CLEARANCE) at Rebel Sport Stay sun-safe in style. SHOP NOW

08 Asics GEL Contend 9 Womens Running Shoes $79.99 (was $99.99 – MEMBER PRICE) at Rebel Sport If you want to start running, the first step is investing in a good pair of running shoes. SHOP NOW

09 Under Armour Womens Tech Twist Tank $34.99 ($29.99 when you buy two or more) at Rebel Sport A wardrobe stable for the active type. SHOP NOW

Advertisement

10 NordicTrack RW300 NT24 Rower $1,299 (was $1,499) at Rebel Sport Challenge yourself to find a healthier you. SHOP NOW