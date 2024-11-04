Whether you are looking to invest in some quality footwear, clothing, or fitness gear, Rebel Sport has you covered with its mammoth Black Friday sale.
With discounts on offer across a range of item, keen shoppers will bag a multitude of bargains across popular brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Garmin, and more.
This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.When is Black Friday 2024?
Best Black Friday sales at Rebel Sport in 2023
30 per cent off all full-priced clothing (excludes cricket, fan gear, socks)
- Nike Pro Womens 365 5 Inch Shorts
- Under Armour Womens SmartForm Evolution Mid Sports Bra
- Ell & Voo Women’s Trinity Ribbed 7/8 Tights
- Nike Girls Sportswear Essential Boxy Tee
- Adidas Girls AEROREADY TechFit 7/8 Tights
- Under Armour Girls Q1 Pack Graphic Tee
- Under Armour Girls Sportstyle Logo Crop Tee
- Under Armour Boys Tech Vent Tee
- Nike Boys Sportswear Standard Issue Tee
Buy one get one half price on all footwear (excludes football boots, and socks)
- Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2 PS Kids Running Shoes
- Adidas Duramo SL Kids Running Shoes
- Nike Court Borough Low Recraft PS Kids Casual Shoes
- Asics GT 1000 12 GS Kids Running Shoes
50 per cent off Garmin Forerunner 745
NordicTrack S45I NT20 Treadmill save $1000
Therabody Product – 30 – 40 per cent off
- Theragun PRO Percussion Gun
- Theragun Prime Percussion Gun
- Theragun Elite Percussion Gun – White
- Thergaun Wave Solo
- Theragun Wave Roller
Watches – $100 off
Exercise and Sporting Equipment
- Terrasphere T1000 Indoor Table Tennis Table
- Plum Play 10ft Springsafe Trampoline
- Gilbert Diamonds Helix Netball Stand
- Wilson Nemesis Open 5.0 Tennis Racquet
- NordicTrack S221 NT22 Studio Bike
- NordicTrack RW300 NT21 Rower
- Proform Carbon EL PF21 Elliptical
Summer Essentials
What we’d buy from the Rebel Sport Black Friday sales 2024
Though the Rebel Sport Black Friday sales for 2024 aren’t yet live, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks we’re hoping to buy during the Rebel Sport Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!
01
Proform Carbon TLX PF24 Treadmill
$1,799 (was $2,999) at Rebel Sport
Get moving with this highly-rated at-home treadmill, currently $1,200 off!
02
Celsius 12kg Dipped Dumbbell Set
$49.99 (was $69.99) at Rebel Sport
Now’s the time to start building your home gym.
03
adidas Tiro League Medium Duffle Bag
$49.99 (CLEARANCE) at Rebel Sport
A sports bag perfect for the gym or a weekend away.
04
adidas Mens AEROREADY Essentials Chelsea Linear Logo Shorts
$44.99 ($39.99 when you buy two to more) at Rebel Sport
An easy Christmas gift for the man in your life!
05
adidas Xplorer Waist Bag
$24.99 (CLEARANCE) at Rebel Sport
The perfect waist bag for walking.
06
Proform 225CSX PF21 Bike
$699 (was $799) at Rebel Sport
Achieve new fitness goals as we enter the new year.
07
The Upside Womens Club Soft Cap
$34.99 (CLEARANCE) at Rebel Sport
Stay sun-safe in style.
08
Asics GEL Contend 9 Womens Running Shoes
$79.99 (was $99.99 – MEMBER PRICE) at Rebel Sport
If you want to start running, the first step is investing in a good pair of running shoes.
09
Under Armour Womens Tech Twist Tank
$34.99 ($29.99 when you buy two or more) at Rebel Sport
A wardrobe stable for the active type.
10
NordicTrack RW300 NT24 Rower
$1,299 (was $1,499) at Rebel Sport
Challenge yourself to find a healthier you.