Get this viral screen-free gadget for your kids while it’s on sale!

We're obsessed!
kate dennett
Yoto Player
Kids can be in charge of their own play time with this gift.
Yoto
We all know how difficult finding the perfect Christmas present can be for your children.

Whether it’s finding the ideal thing from their wish list or trying to occupy them so you can shop in the first place, it can be a minefield.

But this viral toy might be the answer to all your prayers, and you won’t even have to feel guilty about adding to your child’s screen time.

Last Christmas, the Yoto Player became the must-have gift for Aussie families, with sales soaring so much that the company reported a huge 70% increase from forecasts.

And the best part? They are currently on sale for Black Friday!

Scroll on for all the details.

Yoto Player
The Yoto Player has become the latest craze for kids.

What is the Yoto Player?

Yoto is an audio platform designed to put kids in control of their play – without adding to their screen time!

The modest-looking pixel cubes provide hours of fun for children, as it plays all their favourite music and stories.

The Yoto Player comes with pixel-art displays and child-friendly controls so they can take charge of their own play (while giving you that all-important downtime, too).

The player comes with a huge collection of Yoto Cards, a growing library of audiobooks, music, soundscapes and educational content to choose from.

Whether they want to listen to Harry Potter on repeat or to catch the soundtrack to K Pop Demon Hunters, they can do it all at the click of a button.

They can choose the content and adjust the volume themselves, but it won’t add a single second of screen time to their day.

Yoto is suitable for children ages 3–12+, and it also functions as a nightlight or a sleep clock, helping them blissfully sleep through the night.

There is a full-sized Yoto Player or a Yoto Mini to make travel easier, so you will never be short of entertainment with this viral toy.

Yoto Player
Kids can be in charge of their own play time with this gift.
Is the Yoto Player in the Black Friday sale?

The best news is that the Yoto Player has hit the Black Friday sales!

The sales run from November 28 until December 1, so there is still time to get your hands on this handy gadget.

Scroll on for all the best deals.

Yoto Players

yoto player

Yoto Player
$139.99 (was $179.99)

shop now
yoto mini

Yoto Mini
$99.99 (was $129.99)

SHOP NOW

Yoto Cards

Yoto wicked

Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack
$18.39 (was $22.99)

shop now
yoto demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters
$18.39 (was $22.99)

SHOP NOW
yoto harry potter

Harry Potter: The Complete Collection
$279.99 (was $349.99)

shop now
yoto peppa pig

Peppa Pig: Bedtime Stories
$15.99 (was $19.99)

SHOP NOW

Accessories

yoto card case

Card Case
$39.99 (was $49.99)

shop now
yoto headphones

KPop Demon Hunters
$39.99 (was $49.99)

SHOP NOW
yoto jacket

Yoto Mini Adventure Jacket
$29.99 (was $39.99)

shop now

Wireless Charging Dock
$43.99 (was $54.99)

SHOP NOW
kate dennett
