Afterpay Day 2024: Unbeatable bargains for savvy shoppers

There’s nothing we love more than scoring a red hot bargain on something we’ve been eyeing off.

Luckily, for all of us – and especially for you – loads of fabulous retailers are participating in some incredible deals this Afterpay Day period.

So, whether you’re after something special for an upcoming event, on the hunt for that perfect birthday gift, or just want to indulge in some much-deserved online shopping, there’s never been a better time to start adding items to your cart.

We’ve done the legwork to gather all the sales happening right now, and they’re all right here for you. Keep scrolling to snag some amazing deals.

What we are shopping this Afterpay Day

01 Philips 5000s Connected Air Fryer in Black $381.65 (usually $449) at Myer Craving crispy, guilt-free indulgence? Look no further than the Philips 5000s Connected air fryer. This innovative kitchen gadget utilises Rapid Air technology to whip up delicious meals within moments. Key features: Six portion cooking basket

Temperature control: 40 to 200 degrees Celsius

Various pre-set cooking functions

Two-year warranty duration Shop now 02 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum $699 (usually $1299) at Dyson With hundreds of raving reviews, this stick vacuum’s cord-free technology makes cleaning easier all around your home. It has suction powers to suit any task, as well as 60 minutes of fade-free power and a whole lot of other amazing features you won’t want to pass up. Key features: Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power

Fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97 per cent of particles

14 cyclones generate force of more than 79,000G

In-line configuration with 30 per cent more suction

Nickel-cobalt-aluminium battery Shop now 03 Samsung 43″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $1306 (usually $1747) at Appliances Online Your home will never be the same with this stunning frame TV. Art Mode helps transform your home into a gallery by displaying artworks in stunning QLED colour. Add a customisable frame to suit your mood and décor, and minimise visible connections with the One Clear Cable. Use code ‘APDAY-50’ for an extra $50 off at checkout. Key features: Transform the living room into an art gallery

Quantum Dot Technology delivers finest picture

Anti Glare Matte Display for canvas appearance

True Dolby Atmos – multidirectional sound experience

Motion Rate 200 creates minimal blur and judder Shop Now 04 Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation $92 (usually $115) at Adore Beauty Reveal your inner light with Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. This is a cult classic for good reason – it’s weightless on the skin, while imparting a flawless, lit-from-within glow. Key features: Size: 30ml

Available in 40 shades

Light to medium coverage

Micro-fil technology for seamless finish

Oil-free foundation base Shop Now 05 Natural Marine Collagen Sachets Original $56 (usually $70) at Vida Glow Achieving firm, youthful skin has never been easier with Vida Glow’s collagen powder. It also helps you get thicker hair and stronger nails, while supporting the natural ageing process. Key features: 30 servings

Stir with cool water

Made from natural marine collagen

Sustainably sourced ingredients Shop Now

The best deals to shop this Afterpay Day

Whether you are looking to upgrade the kitchen appliances, or maybe give your wardrobe a spring refresh, Afterpay Day is the time to do it. Take a look at these deals across fashion, beauty, technology, home appliances and more.

Fashion deals: Last Afterpay Day

The Iconic: Up to 30 per cent off

Up to 30 per cent off Myer: Up to 30 per cent of women’s clothing

Up to 30 per cent of women’s clothing Country Road: $50 off when you spend $150, $100 off when you spend $300, and $200 off when you spend $600

$50 off when you spend $150, $100 off when you spend $300, and $200 off when you spend $600 Puma: 40 per cent off lowest marked price using code AFTERPAY40

Cotton On: 30 per cent off

Blue Illusion: 30 per cent off sale and outlet styles

Elka Collective: Take a further 20 per cent off sale

Adidas : 30 per cent off the outlet sale

: 30 per cent off the outlet sale Fossil: 30 per cent off selected items

New Balance: Up to 30 per cent off selected styles

Up to 30 per cent off selected styles Bonds: 40 per cent off everything

Nine West: 30 per cent off all new season styles

Wittner: 20 per cent off storewide using code AFTERPAY20

Beauty deals: Last Afterpay Day

Sephora: 20 per cent off your favourite brands

Aere: Up to 30 per cent off and free shipping

Up to 30 per cent off and free shipping Bondi Boost: 20 per cent off site wide with code AFTERPAY

20 per cent off site wide with code AFTERPAY ghd: 20 per cent off plus a FREE gift

20 per cent off plus a FREE gift Estee Lauder: 20 per cent off sitewide and a FREE full-sized liptstick with $150+ spend

Naked Sundays: 15 per cent off with code AFTERPAY15 plus a FREE full size SPF

15 per cent off with code AFTERPAY15 plus a FREE full size SPF Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off over 200 brands

La Roche Posay: 20 per cent off sitewide

Home and tech deals: Last Afterpay Day

Dyson: Save up to 45 per cent on selected technology

Ecosa: Up to 35 per cent off sitewide

Miss Amara: Up to 50 per cent off all rugs

Kitchenaid: Save $320 on Tilt-head stand mixer

Amart Furniture: Up to 50 per cent off

Antler: Save up to $150 on luggage

Linen House: 20 per cent off sitewide ($200 minimum spend)

Sheridan: Save 40 per cent when you spend $50 or more

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is an online and in-store shopping event that runs twice a year. Various brands and retailers offer exclusive discounts and deals across a huge number of categories and brands.

Just like Black Friday and Boxing Day, these sales don’t have a single central website. Instead, you can find the deals on each retailer’s online store – and that’s where we come in. No need to search around – we’ve put everything together in one easy-to-access place, making it a simple and hassle-free experience.

When does the Afterpay Day start and end?

Mark your calendars because Afterpay Day is running from Thursday, August 15 until Sunday, August 18.

Typically hosted every March and August, Afterpay Day has grown into a mega event that lasts four whole days. However, many retailers tend to start early and finish late. Either way, there’s plenty of time to get your hands on some serious discounts from your favourite brands.

How does Afterpay Day work?

While the day may be affiliated with Afterpay, that doesn’t mean you need to use it to score a sweet deal. Although it’s not a bad idea if you want to split your payments over a period of four weeks (interest-free if you pay everything back on time!).

