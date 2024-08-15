Afterpay Day 2024: Unbeatable bargains for savvy shoppers

There’s nothing we love more than scoring a red hot bargain on something we’ve been eyeing off.
Luckily, for all of us – and especially for you – loads of fabulous retailers are participating in some incredible deals this Afterpay Day period.
So, whether you’re after something special for an upcoming event, on the hunt for that perfect birthday gift, or just want to indulge in some much-deserved online shopping, there’s never been a better time to start adding items to your cart.
We’ve done the legwork to gather all the sales happening right now, and they’re all right here for you. Keep scrolling to snag some amazing deals.
What we are shopping this Afterpay Day
01
Philips 5000s Connected Air Fryer in Black
$381.65 (usually $449) at Myer
Craving crispy, guilt-free indulgence? Look no further than the Philips 5000s Connected air fryer. This innovative kitchen gadget utilises Rapid Air technology to whip up delicious meals within moments.
Key features:
- Six portion cooking basket
- Temperature control: 40 to 200 degrees Celsius
- Various pre-set cooking functions
- Two-year warranty duration
02
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
$699 (usually $1299) at Dyson
With hundreds of raving reviews, this stick vacuum’s cord-free technology makes cleaning easier all around your home. It has suction powers to suit any task, as well as 60 minutes of fade-free power and a whole lot of other amazing features you won’t want to pass up.
Key features:
- Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power
- Fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97 per cent of particles
- 14 cyclones generate force of more than 79,000G
- In-line configuration with 30 per cent more suction
- Nickel-cobalt-aluminium battery
03
Samsung 43″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
$1306 (usually $1747) at Appliances Online
Your home will never be the same with this stunning frame TV. Art Mode helps transform your home into a gallery by displaying artworks in stunning QLED colour. Add a customisable frame to suit your mood and décor, and minimise visible connections with the One Clear Cable.
Use code ‘APDAY-50’ for an extra $50 off at checkout.
Key features:
- Transform the living room into an art gallery
- Quantum Dot Technology delivers finest picture
- Anti Glare Matte Display for canvas appearance
- True Dolby Atmos – multidirectional sound experience
- Motion Rate 200 creates minimal blur and judder
04
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
$92 (usually $115) at Adore Beauty
Reveal your inner light with Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. This is a cult classic for good reason – it’s weightless on the skin, while imparting a flawless, lit-from-within glow.
Key features:
- Size: 30ml
- Available in 40 shades
- Light to medium coverage
- Micro-fil technology for seamless finish
- Oil-free foundation base
05
Natural Marine Collagen Sachets Original
$56 (usually $70) at Vida Glow
Achieving firm, youthful skin has never been easier with Vida Glow’s collagen powder. It also helps you get thicker hair and stronger nails, while supporting the natural ageing process.
Key features:
- 30 servings
- Stir with cool water
- Made from natural marine collagen
- Sustainably sourced ingredients
The best deals to shop this Afterpay Day
Whether you are looking to upgrade the kitchen appliances, or maybe give your wardrobe a spring refresh, Afterpay Day is the time to do it. Take a look at these deals across fashion, beauty, technology, home appliances and more.
Fashion deals: Last Afterpay Day
- The Iconic: Up to 30 per cent off
- Myer: Up to 30 per cent of women’s clothing
- Country Road: $50 off when you spend $150, $100 off when you spend $300, and $200 off when you spend $600
- Puma: 40 per cent off lowest marked price using code AFTERPAY40
- Cotton On: 30 per cent off
- Blue Illusion: 30 per cent off sale and outlet styles
- Elka Collective: Take a further 20 per cent off sale
- Adidas: 30 per cent off the outlet sale
- Fossil: 30 per cent off selected items
- New Balance: Up to 30 per cent off selected styles
- Bonds: 40 per cent off everything
- Nine West: 30 per cent off all new season styles
- Wittner: 20 per cent off storewide using code AFTERPAY20
Beauty deals: Last Afterpay Day
- Sephora: 20 per cent off your favourite brands
- Aere: Up to 30 per cent off and free shipping
- Bondi Boost: 20 per cent off site wide with code AFTERPAY
- ghd: 20 per cent off plus a FREE gift
- Estee Lauder: 20 per cent off sitewide and a FREE full-sized liptstick with $150+ spend
- Naked Sundays: 15 per cent off with code AFTERPAY15 plus a FREE full size SPF
- Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off over 200 brands
- La Roche Posay: 20 per cent off sitewide
Home and tech deals: Last Afterpay Day
- Dyson: Save up to 45 per cent on selected technology
- Ecosa: Up to 35 per cent off sitewide
- Miss Amara: Up to 50 per cent off all rugs
- Kitchenaid: Save $320 on Tilt-head stand mixer
- Amart Furniture: Up to 50 per cent off
- Antler: Save up to $150 on luggage
- Linen House: 20 per cent off sitewide ($200 minimum spend)
- Sheridan: Save 40 per cent when you spend $50 or more
What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day is an online and in-store shopping event that runs twice a year. Various brands and retailers offer exclusive discounts and deals across a huge number of categories and brands.
Just like Black Friday and Boxing Day, these sales don’t have a single central website. Instead, you can find the deals on each retailer’s online store – and that’s where we come in. No need to search around – we’ve put everything together in one easy-to-access place, making it a simple and hassle-free experience.
When does the Afterpay Day start and end?
Mark your calendars because Afterpay Day is running from Thursday, August 15 until Sunday, August 18.
Typically hosted every March and August, Afterpay Day has grown into a mega event that lasts four whole days. However, many retailers tend to start early and finish late. Either way, there’s plenty of time to get your hands on some serious discounts from your favourite brands.
How does Afterpay Day work?
While the day may be affiliated with Afterpay, that doesn’t mean you need to use it to score a sweet deal. Although it’s not a bad idea if you want to split your payments over a period of four weeks (interest-free if you pay everything back on time!).
