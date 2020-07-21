Supplied

Season 1 (2007) - Chris Newsome and Kim Tierney

True love was found right from the very beginning of Farmer Wants A Wife in 2007.

Chris Newsome and Kim Tierney met on the show and were the first couple to marry, with their wedding being filmed for season two.

The couple now have a son and daughter together.

Season 2 (2008) - Rob Hodges and Jo Fincham

Beef and sheep farmer Rob Hodges, from Mount Gambier, stole the heart of city girl Jo Fincham in season two, and the couple has since tied the knot.

The married couple have three kids - two girls and a boy.

Season 3 (2009) Damian Atkins and Rachael Peynenborg

In 2009, season three's Damian Atkins and Rachael Peynenborg hit it off immediately and have been going strong ever since.

A fairytale ending ensued after meeting on the show and they're now married with three kids.

Season 4 (2009) - Scott Warby & Clare Spark

After filming wrapped, farmer Scott Warby and Clare Spark continued to date long distance.

The Brisbane girl and sheep and crop farmer met up every other weekend and Scott proposed to Clare nine months later.

Nowadays, the married couple live at their Mungindi property and have two children.

Season 4 (2009) - Brad Crane & Stacie Marmion

Season four proved to be quite successful in the love department! Lithgow cattle farmer Brad Crane admits he only went on the show for a bit of fun – and couldn't believe he ended up meeting his now wife Stacie Marmion!

Brad proposed to Stacie after six months of dating. The married couple now have three gorgeous girls – Darcie, six, Bobbie, four, and Frankie, two.

Season 5 (2010) -Nathan McClymont and Amanda Ecker

Talk about a whirlwind romance! Farmer Nathan McClymont met Amanda Ecker in season five in 2010 – and proposed in the finale!

She said yes and they now have two little boys, Mason and Benny and another baby due in March 2020.

Season 7 (2011) - Frank Atherton & Tenille Jolly

It all started with a five-minute speed date for farmer Frank Atherton and Perth office girl Tenille Jolly.

From that moment on, sparks flew between the pair, who ended up becoming a love match on the show.

Fast forward two years on Valentine's Day, when grazier Frank proposed on his Hughenden property, and the pair are now married with one child, three-year-old Oliver.

Season 8 (2012) - Sam Alford & Jodie Byrne

Season eight of Farmer Wants A Wife certainly had a happy ending.

Cattleman and musterer Farmer Sam Alford won over Sydney-based travel agent Jodie Byrne on the show.

Just three months after the show ended, Jodie made the decision to relocate to Sam's WA property and he proposed over the 2012 Christmas break.

The couple married at the beginning of 2015 and welcomed baby River 20 months ago.

