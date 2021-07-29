The Bachelor's Irena just spilled some major BTS secrets. Channel Ten

When a fan asked Irena if she had a script she had to follow while on the show, the bachie alum was quick to deny any claims of inauthenticity.

"We don't have a script," she wrote, "We are not told what to say or to do or how to behave. This goes for the Bach too!"

Irena did then say if the contestants started covering topics not related to the show while the cameras were rolling, the producers would steer them back on course, but they were "never told what to say."

Similarly, there have been claims in previous years that the bachelor is being fed his lines through an earpiece (let's all remember Matty J's "I'm not a puppet!" rose ceremony speech). Irena shed some light on these rumours.

Locky and Irena are one of the few successful Bachelor couples. Instagram

"The Bachelor has to wear an earpiece at certain times but not to dictate conversation or anything like that. He wears one in case the producers need to give him directions about time, location of cameras, etc."

A curious fan also asked Irena if there were any secret off-camera moments between herself and Locky, to which the nurse fessed up to a big behind the scenes secret.

"Yes!" Irena answered. "We actually had our first kiss off camera in between scenes which was very naughty and sneaky but we couldn't help ourselves."

During the Q&A, Irena also got extremely candid when a follower queried about the hardest part of her season to watch back.

Sharing a screengrab from the night her friend Kaitlyn Hoppe was sent home, the reality star confessed that it was the "hardest episode to watch."

"I was so broken by this stage. I literally cried the entire evening. By this stage I was so in love with Locky and I had been on my second date with him. I told him that I love him and then it all got too much for me plus @kingkaitlyn__ left this night which also broke my little heart."

She went on to explain that Locky apologised for sending her friend home after the ceremony and told her to "hang in there."

"Which is just what I needed to hear," wrote Irena.

