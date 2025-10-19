All of the Front Yard Reveals from Week 12 of The Block

That time has come – we have officially reached the final reveal on The Block 2025, where has all that time gone?

As all of the Blockheads are racing to the finish line, they’ve been busy completing their front yards.

Throughout the competition, they’ve all been told to save money for their landscaping, and some teams have scrambled more than others.

For Sonny Alicia, they wanted to have one win under their belt. For Han and Can, and Robby and Mat, they had to make it work with little funds.

The final reveal was also extra special, because it marked the 1000th episode of the show!

Dave Franklin came back to judge once again, and for the final reveal, the contestants were also joined by Shelley Craft.

Scroll on for all the front yard reveals from Week 12 of The Block.

The Block 2025: Week 12 Front Yard Reveals

(Credit: Images originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Emma and Ben

Spent

Emma and Ben spent the most money on their front yard, which was $149,903.

Scores

Emma and Ben were awarded a 9 and a ½ from both Shaynna and Darren, and a 9 from Dave Franklin and Marty, resulting in a final score of 37 – the second-highest score of the week.

Feedback

All of the judges were impressed when they saw Emma and Ben’s front yard for the first time.

Marty loved the grandeur of their yard and how the driveway wound downwards.

Dave praised the planting and said it was “hard to beat”.

“Everything’s planted to perfection,” Shaynna agreed, and loved how they structured their yard and how the garage door blends in.

While Darren loved lots, he was concerned that they did not have a gate. Unfortunately, it got delivered late and was the wrong colour, and when Emma and Ben tried to paint it, the frost melted it off.

See Emma and Ben’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Han and Can

Spent

Han and Can spent $51,132 on their front yard, which was the least amount of money.

Scores

After scrambling to the finish line, Han and Can were given the third-lowest score of the week, which was 35 and a ½. They were awarded a 9 and a ½ from Darren, 9 from Dave Franklin, and 8 ½ from Shaynna and Marty.

Feedback

Even though they named their home Flow Estate, Shaynna did not feel it flowed.

Despite having Japanese garden elements in their front and backyards, she felt as though there were no Japanese elements inside to tie it all together.

Darren also had an issue with the gate.

“I couldn’t hate that fencing more,” he began. “I think that is very harsh and industrial.”

Dave, however, came to their defence and said that because they planted a fast-growing vine called Virginia Creeper, it would be covered by the auction.

Marty said their water feature is relaxing, and their higher feature wall creates privacy, which will appeal to buyers.

When it came to the arbour, they were divided. While Shaynna loved it, she felt it didn’t match the rest of the home. Marty was also not on board, but Dave was a fan.

The judges were also divided by their winding path.

See Han and Can’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Britt and Taz

Spent

Overall, Britt and Taz spent $116,920 for the final reveal on The Block.

Scores

Britt and Taz was awarded a 9 from Darren, 7 and a ½ from Shaynna and Dave Franklin, and 7 from Marty, resulting in a final score of 31 – the lowest of the week.

Feedback

While they have scored several wins throughout the competition, it wasn’t meant to be for Britt and Taz.

Marty immediately questioned their decision to include a glass front door.

While everyone loved the garage door, which was designed by local Indigenous artist Troy Firebrace, Dave was concerned about not having plants against the corrugated iron.

“This, for me, feels like an industrial shed,” Marty agreed. “This does not match the level of luxury that is sitting behind these walls.”

Likening it to a mining town, they praised the other side of their garden, which looked more lively.

While Shaynna acknowledged their budgeting issues, it could have been planned it better. The judges also loved their moonlight cinema, but they did not think that it should have been prioritised over their front yard.

See more of Britt and Taz’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

Sonny and Alicia spent $131,551.

Scores

Sonny and Alicia finally came away with a win, with 38 points. Their front yard was awarded a 10 from Marty, 9 and a ½ from Shaynna and Darren, and 9 from Dave Franklin.

Not only did they win a $50,000 off their reserve, they also won an MG for home, and one to keep at their property. Because they received a 10, they also won $10,000 worth of Arnott’s biscuits.

Feedback

Sonny and Alicia pulled out all of the stops to secure a win, and it finally paid off!

With some extra money over, and their $260,000 caravan and an MG in the driveway, they were determined to impress with their quintessentially Aussie backyard.

All of the judges were immediately taken by the grass and greenery, which added life to the front yard.

They also loved their life-sized kangaroo statue.

Shaynna said their garden was adapted perfectly to change with each season, and Darren loved their use of space.

While they did not have as many trees, Dave said they chose the right ones.

“In terms of amenity, having this area and a separate gate and space for a caravan and showing how you can use it, just adds value to the house.”

While she loved so much, Shaynna wished there was some greenery in front of the guest suite.

See Sonny and Alicia’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Robby and Mat

Spent

Robby and Mat spent $66,356.

Scores

Robby and Mat were awarded a 9 from both Darren and Shaynna, 8 and a ½ from Marty, 8 from Dave, resulting in a total final overall score of 34 and ¾.

Feedback

When it came to their garden, Dave said it was executed perfectly, and loved the inclusion of the water feature. He also said it was the most sustainable garden of them all.

Without any lawn or massive trees, Marty said it was different to the rest.

In terms of styling, Shaynna was a fan of the boulders being included as sculptural elements throughout the yard.

Unfortunately for Darren, he found it underwhelming. Even though it will grow into something beautiful, he said it was not as impressive at the moment.

While he acknowledged that budgeting impacted that and appreciated their attention to detail, he said it was still a let down.

See Robby and Mat’s house here.

