01
Family matching Christmas trees pink women’s cotton pyjama set
$25 at Target
Filled with festive charm for the whole family to enjoy, this delightful two-piece promises to create heart-warming and cheery holiday memories.
The family set is available in sizes for young boys, youth-aged boys, young girls, youth-aged girls, and men’s size too.
Key features:
- Two-piece set
- Short sleeve and pants
- Made from cotton
- Family set sold separately
02
Carter short sleeve unisex pyjama set personalised in vanilla/ geo Christmas
$59.99 at Cotton On
One of the best places to shop for matching pyjamas, in general, is Cotton On, and when Christmas rolls around, Cotton On knows how to do it. With an array of festive prints and designs to choose from, you’ll be sure to find one the entire family will love.
The family set is also available in children’s sizes.
Key features:
- Two-piece set
- Short sleeve and pants
- Made from 100 per cent cotton
- Adult unisex woven pyjama set
03
Bluey women’s Christmas print pyjama set in pink
$25 at Big W
At affordable prices, Big W’s Christmas range stretches from festive home décor to…you guessed it, matching Christmas pyjamas. This year, the range features an Aussie icon…Bluey, of course!
The family set is available in children’s sizes both in pink and blue, as well as men’s sizes.
Key features:
- Two-piece set
- Short sleeves and pants
- Made from cotton and polyester
- Family set sold separately
04
Women’s Christmas tartan pj’s set in medium green
$25 at Best & Less
Another affordable option when it comes to home goods is Best & Less. Offering Christmas gifts, home décor and PJ sets, it’s hard not to get into the Christmas spirit…This tartan set in medium green makes it super simple
The family set is available in women’s plus size, children’s size, toddler size, baby size, and men’s size.
Key features:
- Two-piece set
- Short sleeves and pants
- Made from 100 per cent cotton
- Family set sold separately
05
PATPAT family Christmas pjs matching sets
$71.88 at Amazon
You won’t believe how many matching pyjamas you can buy on Amazon! With matching moments for the whole family (including some for our furry friends), these PJs are the perfect way to bring in the festive season.
Key features:
- Two-piece set
- Long sleeves and pants
- Made from polyester and spandex
06
ASOS design pyjama set with Christmas Mickey and friends prints in red
$63 at ASOS
Whether you are a Disney adult or simply a fan of Mickey and his friends, this set from ASOS offers cosy breathability all at once. Made from 100 per cent cotton, forget breaking a sweat this Christmas morning.
Key features:
- Two-piece set
- Short sleeves and long pants
- Made from 100 per cent cotton
07
Women’s animal party family Christmas pyjama set
$51.99 at Marks and Spencer
No matter if you’re looking for a matching Christmas sweater for your entire family, or a Christmas onesie for the little one(s), Marks and Spencer’s Christmas range is undeniably adorable, and its matching Christmas PJ sets never fail to hit the mark.
The family set is available in children’s size and men’s size.
Key features:
- Two-piece set
- Long sleeves and pants
- Made from 100 per cent cotton
- Family sets sold separately
08
The Grinch Christmas short sleeve pj set in grey marle
$38.97 (usually $64.95) at Myer
Are you a family of Grinch lovers (or Grinches)? Or maybe you want to show your appreciation for Rudolph or Santa’s elves? This set of his and hers matching Christmas PJs is a delight.
The family set is available in men’s size too.
Key features:
- Two-piece set
- Short sleeves and shorts
- Made from 100 per cent cotton
Why do people wear matching pyjamas on Christmas?
Wearing matching festive themed pyjamas on Christmas is a fun and easy way to connect the family and bring in joy into the home. They also make for super cute family photos that you can look back onto for years to come.
