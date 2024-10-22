It may be slightly early, but there’s no harm in being prepared – especially for the festive season when everything is a bit more chaotic than normal.

When it comes to Christmas, there’s a long checklist to tick off – buying presents for your loved ones, fluffing up the Christmas tree come December 1 (or even earlier), organising Christmas lunch, placing your orders for this year’s best advent calendars…we could go on.

One thing that’s become a tradition for many Aussie households is buying matching Christmas pyjamas for the entire family.

Whether you’re planning on sporting the tartan sets in early December, or you’re someone who waits until Christmas Eve to rip off the tag – below are our top picks for the best places to shop for matching Christmas pyjamas this year.

2024’s top matching Christmas pyjamas Family matching Christmas trees pink women’s cotton pyjama set, $25, Target (here’s why) Carter short sleeve unisex pyjama set personalised in vanilla/ geo Christmas, $59.99, Cotton On (here’s why) Bluey women’s Christmas print pyjama set in pink, $25, Big W (here’s why)

The best matching Christmas pyjamas in 2024

Why do people wear matching pyjamas on Christmas?

Wearing matching festive themed pyjamas on Christmas is a fun and easy way to connect the family and bring in joy into the home. They also make for super cute family photos that you can look back onto for years to come.

