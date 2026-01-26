EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ secret crisis with no way back for A-listers

NEED TO KNOW Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis delighted fans by appearing on the red carpet together .

delighted fans by appearing . It was their first red carpet appearance in four years .

first red carpet appearance . Ashton is relying on his new role in The Beauty to boost his career.

to boost his career. Insiders say that they will ‘never’ sit at the top of the A-List again.

Advertisement

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis might have made a glamorous return to the Hollywood spotlight, but New Idea is told that the controversial couple “will never” sit at the top of the A-list ever again – despite their efforts.

The pair attended the Golden Globes on January 11.

It had been four years since they had appeared at an awards show red carpet together, and they seemingly went all out for the occasion.

Wearing a vintage-inspired Carolina Herrera princess gown, Mila flirted up a storm and smiled brightly alongside her beaming husband, who was there to kick off promotion for his new TV series, The Beauty.

Advertisement

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. (Credit: Getty Images).

Our source says Ashton, 47, desperately needs the show, which is created by Hollywood mogul Ryan Murphy, to be a success as his planned “career revival” hinges on it.

It’s no secret that Mila, 42, and Ashton have been plagued with image problems in recent years.

These largely stem from his associations with jailed celebrities, rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and their former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson.

Advertisement

“Ashton and Mila are going all in on this acting reboot,” a friend tells New Idea.

Ashton flew solo at The Beauty premiere. (Credit: Getty Images).

“It’s been a bumpy few years for them. Mila apparently made it very clear that he needed to fix up the mess and start working again on his career.”

Thankfully, The Beauty came along at exactly the right time.

Advertisement

There are rumours that Ashton took a huge pay cut to land the role.

During his career heyday, Ashton was reportedly earning $700,000 per episode for Two and a Half Men, making him one of the highest-paid sitcom actors at the time.

“Ashton is praying for good reviews and hopefully an Emmy nomination,” dishes the insider. “Unless that happens, no-one thinks he’ll ever get back to the same A-list career he used to enjoy.

Advertisement

Ashton reportedly earnt $700,000 per episode for Two and a Half Men. (Credit: Getty Images).

“He’s got a lot of ground to recover and he knows Mila being by his side is the family veneer he needs to be accepted by Hollywood again.”

The couple share daughter Wyatt, 11, and son Dimitri, nine.

“Going to the Globes together was a calculated show of solidarity, but I don’t expect he’s completely out of the woods with Mila yet,” continues the source.

Advertisement

Indeed, just days after the Globes, Ashton was back to walking the red carpet solo at the various premieres of The Beauty, disappointing the loyal fans hoping for more loved-up sightings of him and Mila.